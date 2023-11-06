On October 26, at 6 p.m., Democratic Socialists of DePause hosted a movie night in the UB Living Room, featuring the famous Korean movie "Parasite." The movie viewing took place in a cozy and welcoming environment, allowing everyone to enjoy the dramatic movie together. Attendees were provided with food and drinks, including soft drinks, pizza, and chicken, which added to the overall comfort of the event.

"Parasite" is a film that blends different genres, ranging from dark comedy to thriller to drama. The movie was directed by Bong Joon-ho and written and produced by his team. It made history by winning the Palme d'Or at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first Korean work to achieve this prestigious award. Moreover, at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony held on February 9, 2020, "Parasite" again made history by receiving four prestigious Oscars, namely Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. It was the first non-English language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards. This was a significant milestone for international cinema and a testament to the incredible storytelling and filmmaking talent of the Parasite team.

The movie "Parasite" features brilliant acting by talented actors such as Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, Park So-dam, Lee Jung-eun, Park Myung-hoon, and Jang Hye-jin. It tells the story of a poor family's attempt to infiltrate the lives of a wealthy family. Through this narrative, the film sheds light on social injustice and class differences, providing insightful commentary on these issues.

In an interview with The DePauw, one of the attendees, Dita, shared her thoughts on the movie. "‘Parasite’ is truly captivating, from its name to every detail,” she shared. “It promotes reflection on many aspects of society, such as the differences between the rich and the poor and the truth and lies. Today's warm movie screening shows that the movie has helped connect people from different cultures to understand and share."

The movie was delightful, with more than two hours of captivating acting that kept everyone glued to their seats until the end. The philosophical storyline was thought-provoking and left a lasting impression on everyone who watched it. The audience was fully engaged throughout the movie as they followed the characters on their journey from poverty to wealth.

As the credits rolled, the movie viewing ended in a warm and cozy atmosphere, with everyone feeling satisfied and fulfilled. However, the conversation continued. Each person carried many thoughts as they stepped out of the movie, thinking and reflecting on the movie's themes and messages. The film sparked something within everyone, and they were eager to share their opinions and perspectives with each other.

"Parasite" is an entertaining and thought-provoking film that provides a profound reflection on society. It is a great choice to watch and share deep thoughts during the Halloween season. The film promotes understanding and connection between people, bringing everyone at the movie session closer. Attendees can watch "Parasite" again on Amazon Prime.