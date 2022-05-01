CSL holds weekly events to support faith communities at DePauw

DePauw’s Center for Spiritual Life, founded to support the interfaith community, promote on-campus faith-based involvement, and provide spiritual counseling, has been a familiar address for DePauw’s students in the last few years.

“My friends and I have been regulars at Curry Friday since we were first-years, and now it is so special to continue the tradition during our last semester at DePauw. It has always been a great space to catch up with friends at the end of the class week or meet new people that have a mutual love for the Center for Spiritual Life and tasty curry,” senior Sasha Taxter said.

As a senior, Taxter also shared about her involvement at the Center for Spiritual Life and encouraged other students to make impacts on the interfaith community at DePauw: “As an intern in the interfaith council my sophomore year, I was able to have really impactful discussions about faiths and spirituality with my peers. I learned a lot during our field trips to different places of worship too. Then during my junior year, I was the vice president of the interfaith council, having chances to lead faith-based discussions via zoom during the pandemic.”

Speaking on the slogan of the center as “Be Inspired - Be Spiritual - Be Religious - Be Yourself”, Sami Aziz, director of the center for spiritual life, said, “The center for spiritual life is always excited to spend time with you observing what the creator has in store for us. You are welcome to come and join and be free with your identity.”

The Center for Spiritual Life has been organizing weekly events for all students to explore interfaith engagement on campus:

Daily Zuhr meditation from Monday - Friday: 1:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Daily Asr meditation from Monday - Friday: 4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Interfaith Discussion every Tuesday: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Vinyasa yoga every Tuesday: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Dharma Talks every Tuesday: 6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Donuts & Hot Chocolate with Tigers Catholic: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Torah Study every Wednesday: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Mindful meditation every Wednesday: 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Hot yoga with Marla every Wednesday: 5:45 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Curry Friday training and preparation every Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Curry Friday Chai making & prep every Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Curry Friday: 11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Faith-Based Fridays Discussions: 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Women’s Bible Study with Sandy every Sunday: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

More information and updates can be found on the Center for Spiritual Life’s website, CampusLabs, and Instagram account: @depauwspirituallife