Commencement Decision: Virtual Recognition and Commencement Event at Later Date

This story will be updated.

Commencement will consist of a virtual recognition and an in-person commencement event at another time, according to an email sent by Student Academic Life (SAL) at DePauw on Thursday, April 16.

This comes as a result of a survey that was sent in an email from SAL on March 30, which offered five options regarding commencement: virtual commencement only, virtual recognition only, in person commencement at another time, virtual recognition and commencement at another time, or none of the above.

There were 856 survey submissions and 452 of them voted for both a virtual recognition and a rescheduled commencement event.

The email sent on April 16 detailed that there were, “two working groups that have been diligently planning a virtual recognition and conferral of degrees on May 17, as well as an in-person commencement event at a later date.”

The virtual recognition will take place on May 17 at 1 p.m. EDT and will not be a full commencement ceremony, but will provide official graduation status to the Class of 2020.

As for the in-person commencement ceremony, it will include, “a formal commencement speaker, photography, and the time-honored tradition of each graduate crossing the stage, among many other special moments,” according to the email sent on April 16.