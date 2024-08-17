Cheat Sheet: Connecting with DePauw's community

In a few days, DePauw’s quiet campus will come alive with the arrival of students for the new academic year. As the excitement in the air is palpable, this period is a mix of anticipation and anxiety for both first-year and returning students.

Regardless of where you are coming from, the challenge of finding a sense of community is universal. Whether your home is a short drive away or halfway across the globe, we all share the goal of forming strong bonds with our peers and the broader Greencastle community. Here are some tips to help you start, or reinforce, those connections.

Show up to clubs and organizations, and attend campus activities and events

One of the most effective ways to feel connected at DePauw is to get involved. The school offers a wide range of clubs and organizations catering to diverse interests, from academic and professional groups to cultural and recreational clubs. Joining a club that aligns with your passions is a great way to meet like-minded individuals and foster a sense of belonging.

Additionally, there are numerous campus events throughout the year, including guest lectures, arts and crafts events, and cultural festivals, through which you can enhance your college experience and build connections with fellow students and faculties. If you are lost with where to start, CampusLabs is the way to go!

Join volunteer groups and services

Volunteering is a powerful way to connect with both the DePauw and Greencastle communities. Whether it’s mentoring local students, participating in environmental initiatives, or supporting local nonprofits, giving back can create lasting bonds and provide a deeper sense of purpose. Engaging in community service at sites such as the Non-Food Pantry, KNOY Tutoring, or Asbury Toweres allows you to meet new people outside the DePauw bubble and gain priceless experience.

Set boundaries and prioritize self-care

While it’s important to be active and involved, it is equally crucial to set boundaries and prioritize self-care. College is said to be a place where your hobbies go to die. Indeed, college life can be overwhelming, and it’s easy to overcommit. Make sure to strike a balance between your academic, social, and personal life. Setting boundaries ensures that you have time for yourself, allowing you to recharge, and be fully present in the activities you choose to engage in. Most importantly, prioritize yourself and your academics above all!

Connect with Your Professors and Advisors

Building strong relationships with your professors and academic advisors could significantly enhance your college experience. They are valuable resources for guidance, support, and networking. Don’t hesitate to attend office hours, seek advice, and engage in meaningful conversations with your instructors.

Stay Open to New Experiences

College is a time for growth and exploration. Stay open to new experiences and step outside your comfort zone.

You’ll only regret the things you don’t do. Whether it’s trying a new hobby, attending an event where you know no one, striking up a conversation with someone new, or making initiatives to your relationships, embracing the unfamiliar can lead to meaningful connections and personal growth. Utilize your syllabus, browse the university website, and maximize your professors’ office hours!