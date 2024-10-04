Camila Cabello ushers into a rebellious era with C, XOXO - Magic City Edition

On Sept. 6, Camila Cabello released “C,XOXO (Magic City Edition),” the deluxe version of her latest Miami-inspired album. This edition features four new songs: “baby pink (feat. Eem Triplin),” “Come Show Me,” “can friends kiss?” and “GODSPEED.”

The original album “C,XOXO” was released on June 28, with its first single, “I LUV IT (feat. Playboi Carti),” released on March 27. Cabello teased the beginning of this new era by dyeing her hair blond and posting a photo on Instagram in early March. In an interview, she explained that this album gives a “big baddie energy vibe,” and that “part of that spirit is taking risks … and doing whatever you want. I think the blonde was me staying true to that feeling.”

Cabello performed a mashup of two songs, “June Gloom” and “GODSPEED,” from her new album at the 2024 VMAs. “June Gloom,” the last track on the initial release, is rumored to reference her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes’s trip to Coachella while he was dating Sabrina Carpenter (“If she’s so amazing, why are you on this side of town?”). Meanwhile, “GODSPEED,” the new single from the Magic City Edition, is about saying goodbye to someone she used to know and wishing them the best moving forward (“I always know just when to leave, when the night is past its peak. And I hope you find some peace, Godspeed.”)

The album contains elements of hyperpop and hip-hop, featuring artists Playboi Carti, Lil Nas X, JT & Yung Miami, BLP Kosher, Drake and Eem Triplin. The new sound sets “C,XOXO” apart from its predecessors, especially with its use of synth and distortion.

These audio elements are particularly heard in the track “Chanel No. 5,” with the piano in the background. In “I LUV IT,” the vocals and instrumental play asynchronously, evoking a sense of detachment.

Shorter tracks like “pink xoxo,” “koshi xoxo” featuring BLP Kosher, “Uuugly” and “305tillidie” stand out as part of the album’s shortest tracks, each under two minutes in length.

The more acoustic, mellow tracks, such as “Twentysomethings” and “B.O.A.T.” provide a more emotional glimpse to the album. One of the best lyrics has to be in the latter: “‘Cause I’ve been thinkin’, you’d never give me peace of mind. So I had to give it to myself.”

The more upbeat tracks, which take up the majority of the album, include “HE KNOWS,” featuring Lil Nas X, “Dade County Dreaming” featuring JT & Yung Miami, “HOT UPTOWN” featuring Drake and “DREAM-GIRLS.” These songs are perfect for a late-night car ride or workout playlist, with each track drawing from elements of R&B and hip-hop.

The remaining tracks, which are more laid back, include “pretty when i cry,” “baby pink (feat. Eem Triplin),” “Come Show Me,” “can friends kiss?” and lastly, “GODSPEED.” The final track is filled with raw emotional intensity where Cabello attempts to express what she's been holding back for so long.

Although Cabello is proud of her new work, some fans and critics have called the album a “flop.” However, she explained in an interview that this new era is nothing short of authentic.

She shared, “I feel like the inauthentic thing to do would be to give the public what you know is gonna work for you, or what they’re already expecting from you.” She emphasized that she is “actually going to depart from the one thing that everybody knows” and is willing to “try things and experiment and evolve as an artist.”

While some fans may have complained about her sonic shift, Cabello knows what she wants and intentionally did some things differently this time. As the album is largely based around her experiences growing up in Florida, she tapped into that era of her life as inspiration for new art.“C,XOXO (Magic City Edition)” is available on all streaming platforms.