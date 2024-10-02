On Sept. 14, a group of DePauw students had the chance to explore downtown Indianapolis on a day trip organized by Campus Activities. The event kicked off with students gathering in front of the Union Building at 8:45 a.m. The shuttle departed at 9 a.m., dropping everyone off at the Indianapolis Convention Center.

“This trip was all about giving students a chance to explore Indy, especially for first-year international students who don’t have to worry about getting there,” said Katie Nguyen ‘27, who attended the trip. “A lot of international students don’t have cars, so it was a great weekend opportunity for us to get off campus and experience something new.”

Once they arrived around 10 a.m., students were free to explore Indy at their own pace. Popular destinations like Circle Centre Mall, Monument Circle and the Canal Walk at White River State Park were all within walking distance of the drop-off point, making it easy for students to explore downtown.

The shuttle picked up students at 6 p.m., giving them almost a full day to enjoy everything the city had to offer.

“This trip was a great opportunity for us to get away from campus after a long week of classes,” Nguyen shared. “It was also a nice change from our usual routine in Greencastle. We spent the whole day shopping, walking along the Canal Walk, and having a lot of good food.”

Events like this are part of Campus Activities’ ongoing efforts to give students valuable experiences outside DePauw. They also aim to help students feel connected not just to campus but to the surrounding areas as well.

For students who missed out, don’t worry! Campus Activities plans to organize similar trips in the future, so keep an eye on Gold Connect for updates.