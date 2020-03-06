BREAKING NEWS: Brad Stevens Ubben Lecture Canceled Due To COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 virus DePauw cancelled all guest speaker events beginning Monday, March 8 through at least Spring Break. This includes Brad Stevens’s Ubben Lecture schedule for Monday, March 8 and the Green Guest Artist scheduled for Friday, March 13.

Off-campus travel for athletic teams is under review.

The announcement, made in an email to the DePauw Community this evening, follows early news today that the first positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Marion County, Indiana, near Indianapolis.

As a result Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency. The individual is in isolation with no ongoing risk to the public, according to the Indiana State Health Commissioner.

There are currently no confirmed cases at DePauw and no suspected cases.

The email recommended non-pharmacological interventions that can “slow the spread of emerging respiratory diseases like COVID-19:”

Voluntary Home Isolation: Stay home when you are sick with respiratory disease symptoms. At the present time, these symptoms are more likely due to influenza or other respiratory viruses than to COVID-19-related virus. Respiratory Etiquette: Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw it in the trash can and wash or disinfect hands. Refrain from touching mouth and nose. Hand Hygiene: Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60%-95% alcohol. A medical mask is not required if exhibiting no symptoms. There is no evidence that wearing a mask of any type protects non-sick persons. However, in some cultures, masks may be commonly worn. If an individual becomes symptomatic, it is appropriate to seek medical evaluation by calling ahead before visiting your medical provider and place a mask on your face upon arrival. Environmental Health Action: Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.



These precautionary steps are currently the best public health action for diseases like COVID-19, which vaccines and drug treatments are not available.

This story will be updated.