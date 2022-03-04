Blurring Boundaries and Evidential Truths: New Exhibitions Hit Peeler

February 7th marked the debut of a few new exhibitions at the Richard E. Peeler Art Center.

Exclusively during February, the Visual Arts Gallery housed the 2022 Annual Juried Student Exhibition. Along with the student exhibit, visitors can still check out the Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists exhibition on the lower level of the University Gallery and Evidential Truths, which is located on the upper level of the University Gallery.

The Evidential Truths exhibition was produced entirely by artist Kate Kretz. “The series examines power structures and thinks about how imagery is used to control people, ” Maggie Leininger, the director and curator of the exhibits in the University Gallery, said.

Leininger cites two reasons why she chose to display Kretz’ work. For one thing, Kretz is vocal about her political viewpoints. Secondly, her work reflects Americans as a society in that our greatness comes when we unite. While the work can be viewed as abrasive, it seeks to understand how we can come together.

1 of 4

On the Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists exhibition, which consists of art from many different artists, Leininger notes that the exhibition showcases the variety of ways in which different artists play with simple building blocks, utilizing non-traditional and traditional materials to make all sorts of art.

For a long time, female artists were often excluded from showcasing their art. Then came the American Abstract Artists, an association which revolutionized the art scene by allowing women into their ranks. Today, women make up nearly half of the members in this collective. The work in this exhibition is currently on loan to DePauw from International Arts and Artists.

Junior Zhaoxun Zheng, said, “I always think that when you go to places like this, it helps you refresh your mindset. The work is like a microcosm of the larger world.” Zheng found Kretz’ work to be captivating, saying that there was consistency in the way in which the artist used hats, among other objects, to make all sorts of pieces.That being said, he appreciated the various ways in which different materials were combined to make the abstract work.

If you consider yourself an art enthusiast or simply happen to find yourself in Peeler during Gallery hours, consider giving the exhibitions a visit! The Gallery hours are as follows: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM, Saturday from 11 AM to 5 PM, and Sunday from 1 PM to 5 PM. The Gallery is closed during university breaks and holidays. For more information, contact Misti Scott at 765-658-4336 or mscott@depauw.edu.