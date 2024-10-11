Best shows and movies to watch over fall break

As summer comes to an end, fall brings the familiar comforts of pumpkin spice, cozy sweaters and a need for seasonal shows and movies. After browsing through the online world’s favorite works of fall entertainment, I compiled a list of top five shows and movies to immerse yourself in the autumn season.

Grab your favorite blanket and a cup of chocolate, and dive headfirst into our best entertainment recommendations to make the most of fall break!

Top Five Fall Shows

Gilmore Girls

"Gilmore Girls" is a series set in the small town of Stars Hollow, where the fall season bursts to life. The show’s crisp autumn air, colorful foliage and cozy town events such as the Fall Festival and pumpkin-carving parties add a warm, nostalgic touch. The mother-daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, navigate their close community and complex relationships against a backdrop of sweater weather and seasonal festivities. The series captures the essence of fall with its coffee shop hangouts and home gatherings, embodying autumn's comfort and charm in every episode.

American Horror Story

"American Horror Story" shows the darker, eerier side of fall with its chilling themes and atmospheric settings. The show’s supernatural elements and ghostly apparitions perfectly suit the season's shorter days and longer nights. The traditional fall imagery, such as dimly lit environments and abandoned locations, enhances the show’s unsettling mood. Each season’s gothic undertones and atmospheric tension make "American Horror Story" a fitting choice for those seeking a spooky fall experience.

The Haunting of Hill House

"The Haunting of Hill House" is a series that captures the spine-tingling essence of fall through its Gothic backdrop and unsettling atmosphere. The autumn setting adds to the show’s themes of decay and nostalgia, mirroring the characters’ traumatic pasts. With its moody cinematography, the series blends comfort and dread, making it an ideal watch for those embracing the darker side of autumn.

Stranger Things

"Stranger Things" perfectly blends supernatural thrills with the nostalgic and mysterious atmosphere of fall. Set in the ‘80s, the show captures the season with its crisp air, Halloween festivities and small-town charm. The longer nights and chill of autumn heighten the show’s otherworldly elements, enhancing the sense of suspense and adventure. The iconic scenes of kids biking through foggy streets and exploring dark forests evoke the thrill of fall adventures and Halloween nostalgia.

Goosebumps

"Goosebumps," based on R.L. Stine’s popular book series, embodies the spooky charm of fall with its eerie tales and Halloween-themed episodes. The show thrives on autumn's chilling ambiance, with foggy nights, haunted settings and seasonal spookiness. The Halloween episodes and costumes add to the seasonal feel, making each story a classic fall scare. "Goosebumps" captures the playful, spooky side of autumn with its mix of fright and fun.

Top Five Fall Movies:

Hocus Pocus

Set in Salem during Halloween, "Hocus Pocus" captures the essential fall spirit with its vibrant decorations, autumn leaves and witchy antics. The film’s playful, spooky atmosphere and festive costumes make it a perfect choice for celebrating Halloween and the coziness of fall.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Bridging Halloween and Christmas, this Tim Burton classic features a distinctive fall vibe with its dark visuals and Halloween Town's] charm. The film’s blend of autumnal and Halloween elements creates a unique, enchanting experience for all viewers.

Twilight Saga

Set in the misty, evergreen-filled town of Forks, Washington, the "Twilight" series paints its narrative within faded and autumnal color palettes through gloomy skies and dense forests. The moody setting complements the series’ supernatural romance and tone, making it a fitting choice for a fall movie marathon.

Corpse Bride

Tim Burton's "Corpse Bride" features a gothic aesthetic that highlights themes of love and loss. The fall-like atmosphere makes it a perfect blend of spookiness and sentimentality for the season.

When Harry Met Sally

This romantic comedy captures the essence of fall through its charming New York City setting, with scenes of the central couple amid orange leaves and sweater-clad moments. The film’s warm tone and its focus on the changing seasons reflect the coziness and romance shared by its captivating protagonists.