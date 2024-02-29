The Union Building Ballroom was filled with excitement on Feb. 16 as students enjoyed a cultural exchange for a belated Lunar New Year celebration. Students from the DePauw China Connection (DCC), Korea DePauw Association (KDA), and Vietnamese Student Association (VSA) collaborated to reconnect with their home countries’ cultures and share traditional cuisines, games, and performances.

Lunar New Year, also known as Chūnjié, Seollal, Tết, and Tsagaan Sar, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated in China, Korea, Vietnam, Mongolia, and other East and Southeast Asian countries. For many DePauw students, celebrating this holiday away from their families and home countries meant scaling down but getting creative with their celebrations.

DCC, KDA, and VSA prepared traditional cuisines and cultural snacks for attendees to enjoy while learning about the cultural significance and traditions of the Lunar New Year back in their home countries.

Throughout the night, student groups sang and performed songs from their cultures. Moreover, some faculty members also showcased their culture and musical talents.

Asian Studies Professor Yao Li performed the Erhu, also known as the Chinese violin, featuring a piece by one of the most famous Erhu experts of the 20th century. Percussion Studies Professor Ming-Hui Kuo led a percussion ensemble with several students of the School of Music, featuring ancient folk instrumental music from Hunan, China, using traditional instruments.

Attendees also learned about and bonded over traditional activities and games from China, Korea, and Vietnam. Prizes were awarded to students who successfully completed all activities before other students. From a JBL Bluetooth speaker to packs of Shin Ramyun, the race to finish each activity was filled with cheers and laughter.

The celebration brought communities together and united students through a cultural exchange. Most importantly, the Lunar New Year event allowed students to celebrate the grand holiday thousands of miles away from their families and home countries.