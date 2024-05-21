On Sunday, May 5, the Kresge Auditorium at the Green Center for the Performing Arts (GCPA) was filled with melodious sounds from DePauw University's Band and Orchestra and the winners of this year’s Concerto Competition. Conducted by Music Director Orcenith Smith, this year's concert featured an array of performances that showcased the profound musical artistry of DePauw students.

The concert commenced with the University Band's stirring rendition of "Ride" by Sam Hazo, setting a dynamic tone. This was followed by a particularly noteworthy performance from George Kolodsick ‘26, who played Emmanuel Séjourné’s Concerto for Marimba and String Orchestra, notably the first movement titled "Avec Force." His interpretation brought a fresh vibrancy to the marimba, imbued with a rare romantic flourish that elevated the percussive marimba to new melodic levels.

Grant Jackson ‘24 delivered a powerful performance of "Arise, ye subterranean winds" from Henry Purcell's semi-opera "The Tempest." His baritone voice masterfully painted the tumultuous seascape of Purcell’s semi-opera.

Eric Ratliff ‘27, a saxophonist, displayed remarkable skill and emotional depth in Henri Tomasi's Concerto for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra. The performance was particularly stimulating during the andante and allegro sections, where Ratliff’s control and expressive dynamics showcased his considerable talent and the saxophone’s lyrical capabilities.

The orchestra further enchanted the audience with George Gershwin's "An American in Paris," jazz-influenced symphonic poem that captured the bustling energy of the French capital with vivid orchestrations.

The concert not only highlighted the individual talents of its performers but also the collective prowess of DePauw's musical ensembles. It was not just a showcase of musical talent but a celebration of the rich and nurturing environment provided by the DePauw School of Music.