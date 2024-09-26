“This is just a little glimpse into my brain,” art curator Erica Warren laughed while presenting her latest exhibition. “It’s all textiles! All the time!

Warren carried this infectious joy throughout the afternoon during her Sept. 10 presentation of “Beyond: Tapestry Expanded,” the Peeler Art Center’s latest exhibition.

The exhibition’s title spawned from an American Tapestry Alliance meeting in May of 2022, where the discussion largely centered around pushing the boundaries of what the word “tapestry” can mean.

Acknowledging that she was given a lot of license and liberty, Warren pushed the usual notions attached to the word. She continued by stating that various types of large textiles can be considered tapestries, and nothing was off-limits for this curation. The exhibition received submissions from over 90 artists, and 36 were subsequently featured in the show.

The majority of the talk honed in on specific works throughout the gallery and expanded upon the interplay between content, colors and narrative. Warren’s main goal for the entryway to the gallery was to create a snapshot of what was to come. This entry section houses the only work in the entire exhibition that is woven in a true “tapestry technique.” From there, she explained that the gallery was set up in a “choose your own adventure” format, stating that the pieces work together no matter which way audiences decide to travel through.

When traveling to the left entryway, viewers will immediately be inaugurated into landscapes through textile. On the right, they will be met with works that emphasize materials and texture. In the gallery’s center, Warren highlights works that themselves comment on the grid and foundation of tapestry making at its core.

“Modern art calls attention to its making,” she said.

“Beyond: Tapestry Expanded” will be on display on the lower level of the Peeler Art Center University Gallery until Dec. 8, 2024. The exhibition is open for public viewing.