A Look into Oral History with Dr. Goeun Lee

On Feb. 26, Dr. Goeun Lee, currently an Instructor of Sociology and Anthropology at DePauw, delivered a talk titled “Using Oral History in Anthropological Research and Teaching: China and DePauw University Cases,” illustrating the significance of narratives and actions as forces that simultaneously shape and are shaped by human cultures.

Dr. Lee believes that research should not be an ivory tower and encourages general public engagement in research. However, she acknowledges that traditional ethnographic studies, which can span six months to three years, often struggle with time and financial constraints. To address this dilemma, Dr. Lee draws attention to oral history as a research method that can produce an in-depth understanding of research communities while maintaining the study’s open access and contribution.

Dr. Lee continues elaborating on this statement by showcasing two research projects, one on her own and one with DePauw students and faculty members. In the first one, she studied the public reaction to Beijing’s recycling regulations through interviews with four senior Chinese women. One participant, Lihua Zhong (pseudonym), reflected on her experience as a “sent-down youth” during the 1960s-70s, referring to young people repositioned from the cities to the countryside for local labor. Her recycling services were later recognized and rewarded by the government in the form of accommodation in Beijing. Understanding the cruciality of resilience and community services, Lihua carried these values in later years, becoming one of the most active volunteers in the recycling campaigns.

The second research project, carried out with students from ANTH 253 (Environmental Anthropology) course, examines DePauw’s sustainability efforts. Students were assigned into groups to interview three key staff/faculty members engaged in campus sustainability initiatives, aiming to recognize and conserve their contributions to DePauw’s institutional memories.

Towards the end of the talk, Dr. Lee addresses audience questions about ethical aspects and social desirability risks of oral history. She emphasizes the importance of positionality, ensuring that research participants have the space to construct their narratives. While acknowledging that these narratives can be biased, Dr. Lee argues that their subjectivity is no less influential than the factual content itself. Clarity about the researcher’s boundaries from the beginning, she says, is the key to the successful deployment of the oral history research method. Dr. Lee concluded her presentation by expressing gratitude to her research partners and audience, inviting them to attend upcoming talks from other faculty members.