A Guide to Monon from an Editorial Board That Has Never Been

Monon season is among us, and your lovely editorial board is here to provide you with a guide to our tips for Monon. Have any of us been to a Monon game? No, but we have first-hand accounts of do’s and don’ts we’ve witnessed after being on this campus for three and four years respectively.
- Go to the pep rally on Friday during the lunch hour at Stewart Plaza. DSG will be bribing you with free shirts. So indulge, indulge, indulge.
- Go to the tailgate for the mems because what’s Monon without a tailgate?
- Eat a solid meal if you are going to drink before the game. No, coffee is not food and neither are energy drinks.
- Wear warm clothes. No, you won’t look stupid. It'll be 36 degrees (or 2 degrees Celsius for all my lovely international students), please do us this one solid.
- Don’t drink too much. We know you will anyway but try to stay within your body’s alcohol tolerance limits. Remember, alcohol is a depressant: it makes you colder, not warmer.
- Flex your DePauw swag or Monon shirt. School spirit is at an all-time high, be in uniform!
- Print your ticket! This is a little extra but trust us, you do not want to be denied entry.
- According to DePauw’s website, the following items are prohibited at the game: bags larger than 18"x14"x4", duffle bags, and bags with rollers, photography cameras with a lens that is greater than 6" in length, tripods, coolers, animals, coolers, outside food and beverages, excluding sealed water. So, don’t bring the whole world with you.
- Bring sealed water. After cheering Tigers, you will need water, and your body and your lungs will thank you for this. Stay hydrated!
- Take pictures after the game. You’ll totally want to see those pictures first thing in the morning after waking up with a bad hangover on Sunday.
- Bring your polaroid camera and pose with Tyler the Tiger. (It’s a little sexist that we don’t have a female version of Tyler. Our suggestion is Taylor the Tiger.)
- Check Yik Yak for a laugh. Yes, two of three Editorial Board members have Yik Yak, so no TDP slander.
- Don’t wear red, or wear it if you’re feeling bold. You may be met with looks of disapproval.
- No homophobic or racist chants – plenty to hate about Wabash without being a bigot.
- Join the cheerleader’s chants and sing with the band. It’s free pep!
The Editorial Board wishes you a Happy Monon season, and may the odds be ever in DePauw’s favor!