Tigers Whoop Wabash and are Conference Bound

It’s no secret that DePauaw’s bBaseball team is having a stellar season. The Tigers are heading to the Northcoast Athletic Conference Tournament with a winning 21-15 overall record, and an eleven game win-streak. They rounded out their season with possibly the sweetest victory a Tiger can imagine: a win over Wabash.

The Tigers swept the Little Giants in a double header on Wednesday, May 4. Wabash took an early lead, putting up a run in the third inning, but the Tigers were quick to respond in the bottom of the inning with a three run homer off the bat of Danny Glimco. Still fighting, the Little Giants took the lead again in the fourth inning, scoring three.

Three scoreless innings later, DePauw put up three runs in seventh inning, courtesy of a three run shot from NCAC homerun-leader, Kyle Callahan, his eleventh of the season. Wabash managed one more run in the eighth, but couldn’t rally back. The Tigers closed out the game by retiring the side in the ninth, stomping Wabash 6-5.

In the second game, Wabash took another early lead scoring two runs in the first inning and then two more in the third, while managing to keep the Tigers scoreless through the fourth inning.

Danny Sheehan led off the bottom of the fifth with a single, advancing to second on an error. Sheehan scored on a single by Evans Barnes, who advanced to second on yet another throwing error from the Little Giants. Barnes scored on a single off the bat of Nick Nelson, cutting the Wabash lead in half.

Maintaining the energy through the sixth, DePauw put up another two runs- yet another homer by Glimco and then an RBI single from Wilson Graves. Cameron Macon crushed a two-out triple in the seventh inning, before scoring the go-head run off a Callahan single. To finish off his already stellar series, Glimco took the mound with two outs in the seventh, retiring all seven of the batters he faced.

“It was huge winning those two games against Wabash, it always feels good to beat them, especially when it’s at home. We’re currently riding a win streak, 11 games, and we’re playing our best baseball right now just in time for the NCAC tourney. I’m excited to see how far we can go!” Callahan said.

Wabash may “always fight,” but it just wasn’t enough to take down the Tigers. The sweep marked nine straight wins for DePauw, and moved them to 19-15 overall and 10-6 in the NCAC.