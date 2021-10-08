1. Camp DoveZ

Today is the final day of Camp DoveZ, a weeklong camp Zeta Phi Beta has been holding. Participants can join them for their final activity — a Royal Slumber Party — at 9:00 p.m. at the Zeta House.

2. Kappa Karnival

From 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. tonight, Kappa Kappa Gamma will be holding their annual fundraising event at the house. There will be dunk tanks, games, and concessions. The proceeds will go to the Mental Health Alliance. For more information, see campus labs.

Cuzquenian Painters and Landscapes as Currency

Art professor Natalia Vargas Marquez will be giving an art history presentation on the topic “Cuzquenian Painters and Landscapes as Currency,” over Zoom tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information, see campus labs.