22 Songs That Made 21 Worthwhile

By
Layla Brown-Clark
-
594

The early 20s is one of the most trying stages of adulthood. From gaining newfound independence and responsibilities university demands to navigating how to achieve work-life balance by completing assignments as timely as possible, all while maintaining a social life and involvement in campus organizations, your early 20s can be overwhelming, confusing, and frustrating at times keeping track of it all. Here are 22 selections that made my year 21 worthwhile and will get you through the good times and tough times your 20s throw at you.

 

  1. “any given sunday” by Kehlani featuring Blxst
  2. “Attention” by NewJeans
  3. “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
  4. “Cinema” by Harry Styles
  5. “Die Hard” by Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer
  6. “God Body” by Lucky Daye
  7. “Grrrls” by Lizzo
  8. “I’m Gonna Be” by Big Sean featuring Jhene Aiko 
  9. “Is There Someone Else?” by The Weeknd
  10. “In the Club” by Mahalia
  11. “Love Galore (Alt. Version)” by SZA
  12. “Million Dollar Baby” by Ava Max
  13. “Never Was Wrong” by Blxst
  14. “NO HAY LEY” by Kali Uchis
  15. “Pressure” by Ari Lennox
  16. “Side Piece” by Jack Harlow
  17. “SO WHAT” by Boys World
  18. “Sweetest Pie”  by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Dua Lipa
  19. “Treat Me” by Chloe Bailey
  20. “Vegas” by Doja Cat
  21. “VIRGO’S GROOVE” by Beyonce
  22. “whatever u like” by UMI