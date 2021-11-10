2021 Monon Timeline

Chock-full of events, the Monon Bell Weekend is one of the busiest weekends of the Fall semester at DePauw.

First and foremost, every DePauw student, faculty, staff, alum, etc. needs a ticket to get into the Little Giant Stadium at Wabash College. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

DePauw Student Government will provide two buses to take students to and from Wabash on Saturday, November 13.

Kickoff begins at 1:07 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on WNDY-TV Central Indiana, Comcast/XFinity 81 in most parts of the state, and Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, Google Play, and Chromecast.

WGRE will also be broadcasting the game.

For those alumni who can’t make it to Wabash, there are multiple watch parties throughout the U.S. that are listed here.

Below is the schedule for game day:

8:00 a.m. : Wabash Village gates open for tailgating

11:00 a.m. : DSG buses depart from the Union Building

11:37 a.m. : Guests are allowed into Wabash stadium

1:07 p.m : Kickoff

Around 4 p.m. : End time, sing school fight song

4:30 p.m. : DSG busses leave Wabash for DePauw

5:45 p.m.: Bell, football team and cheerleaders arrive on campus

6:00 p.m. Monon Village Tailgate Closes

10:00 p.m. Afterparties begin