2020 Commencement Ceremony Postponed

The commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 17. DePauw Student Academic Life sent out a survey with options for rescheduling the ceremony.

The survey offers five options:

A completely virtual commencement ceremony on or around May 17, 2020 A virtual recognition (but not an entire ceremony) on or around May 17, 2020 An in-person commencement event at another time Both a virtual recognition in May 2020 and an in-person commencement event at another time None of the above

Students have until April 15 to respond to the brief survey, according to an email sent to the class of 2020 by DePauw’s Student Academic Life.

The email elaborated on the reasoning for rescheduling the ceremony, as the university aims to “protect the health and safety of you, your family and friends, and all those DePauw community members who take part in this event in one manner or another,” the email said. “Even if the worst of this pandemic is behind us by the end of April (something no one can accurately predict), the hazards of gathering in May remain too unthinkable.”