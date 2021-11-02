2 West Bistro reopens at DePauw Inn

Today, 2 West Bistro, one of the restaurants at the Inn at DePauw, re-opened. The restaurant will be open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be “‘made from scratch’ soups, a fresh salad bar, and a seasonal hot sandwich menu,” according to an update from DePauw Dining in an email sent to students on Friday, Oct. 29.

The November sandwich menu includes smoked sausage triple grilled cheese, portabello, gouda and kale pesto grilled cheese, and french onion grilled cheese, according to their Facebook page, which includes a full menu of the seasonal sandwich options.

The Fluttering Duck at the Inn is still open and is currently operating from 3:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays. The Duck will be serving its full menu. Indoor and outdoor seating is available for both 2 West Bistro and the Fluttering Duck, weather permitting. DePauw students can use their flex dollars at both restaurants located in the Inn.