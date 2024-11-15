2024 Monon Bell Classic Predictions: Will the Bell stay gold or find its new victor?

Undefeated DePauw seeks ‘22 repeat, third straight Bell victory

Ethan Webster '25

For the 130th time, DePauw and Wabash will face off on Saturday, Nov. 16, for the Monon Bell trophy, the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) crown, and the usual bragging rights. It is without a doubt the biggest and most exciting day on the sporting calendar for these two schools and fanbases. This year's game promises to be as thrilling and intriguing an encounter as ever, with both sides coming into the contest unbeaten in conference play.

DePauw enters the game enjoying what is surely the most impressive season in program history. The Tigers are at 9-0 and have beaten every team they’ve faced by at least three scores, amassing a remarkable overall point differential of +393. Their impressive resume has been well recognized, with the Tigers now ranked ninth on D3Football.com.

DePauw’s success this season has been founded on outstanding performances and leadership from across their stellar senior class. Players from the Class of 2025 have been instrumental in bringing about a complete transformation in the program, taking them to three NCAC titles, three NCAA tournament appearances, two Monon Bell victories, and now the program’s highest national ranking. A win at home against Wabash over the weekend would cap off an incredible four years of work in the conference. That victory would also secure the Tigers a spot in the national tournament, likely with a first round bye.

The key for Wabash’s defensive unit will be finding a way to slow down quarterback Nate McCahill ‘25 and the incredibly efficient DePauw offense, something no one has really found a way to do yet. McCahill has a quite remarkable TD:INT ratio of 39-2 on the season, and with Robby Ballentine ‘26 and Gabe Quigley ‘24, has two extremely well-established targets who pose a strong and constant deep threat. It’s difficult to diagnose a particular weakness in DePauw’s offense, with their run-game also conference-leading on the year. Caden Whitehead ‘26 and Seth Mencer ‘26 lead DePauw’s backfield which has averaged over 5 yards a carry on the year.

Wabash’s defense will need to be excellent on Saturday if they’re to keep this game close, but there are signs to suggest they’re more than capable. The Little Giants are second in the NCAC in most team defensive stats, and have tended to stiffen up exactly when needed in close games. Their run defense in particular has been impressive, allowing just 2.7 yards per carry. The hope for the Little Giants will be that they can maintain that number, and force DePauw to throw on longer to-go 2nd and 3rd down situations. Wabash has to somehow knock DePauw out of rhythm, finding a way to make big sacks or turnovers happen. However, the Tigers have hardly allowed either all season.

Wabash’s offense is led by sophomore quarterback Brand Campbell, the starter since Week 3, and a stellar run game which has matched DePauw’s mark of over 180 yards per game. Their success has been built on being physical up front and establishing the run early, with junior running back Xavier Tyler the main weapon. He’s now over 1,000 rush yards on the year along with nine touchdowns.

Unfortunately for the Little Giants, they’re coming up against one of the best defensive units in Division III, especially against the run. The Tigers have a menacing defensive front and linebacker group, conceding less than a yard per carry on the year, and no runs longer than 15 yards. The big difficulty for opponents is that the secondary is excellent too. DePauw have forced opponents into a completion percentage of under 50%, and have more interceptions than touchdowns allowed.

The stats, results, and rankings would certainly suggest DePauw should be able pick up another convincing victory, but there is a long running sports cliche that in rivalry games those things often hardly matter. One has to imagine that in many ways Wabash will relish the “underdog” tag, something they’ve rarely experienced in the recent history of the rivalry, and will energetically arrive in Greencastle believing they can force the upset.

Saturday’s matchup really will be the Monon Bell Classic as it was meant to be: two undefeated teams playing for a conference title, at what is going to be a packed and animated Blackstock Stadium. It should be a fascinating and entertaining contest.

Prediction: DePauw: 38 - Wabash: 14

Dueling predictions

Don’t let the stats fool you; Wabash is coming for the Bell

Contributed story by The Bachelor

The North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) once again comes down to the rivalry game between Wabash and DePauw. While many would say this game has a clear favorite, 129 years of history suggests that that means very little heading into the 130th Monon Bell Classic.

Ranked ninth in the nation, DePauw (9-0, 7-0 NCAC) needs little help arguing that they have what it takes to win the Saturday clash. The real question on everyone’s mind will be: can Wabash (8-1, 7-0 NCAC) keep up and possibly win? A look at comparative stats against NCAC teams, leaves a wide window for a Wabash victory.

The Tigers will be stepping into a game against the best defense they have seen all season – one that is arguably the best in the NCAC. While DePauw boasts the league low for yards allowed, Wabash tops the conference in yards from sacks and combined takeaways.

Quarterback Nathan McCahill, who has only been sacked six times this season, will have to play his first game against consistent pressure, while throwing into the defense that is second in interceptions. How he responds will be the difference between a trip home and another year abroad for the Monon Bell

The game will most likely come down to the turnover battle, where the team who is able to hold on to the extra pick or recover their own fumble will come out ahead.

Where the Scarlet & White needs to find consistency is on the offensive end. After the ridiculous numbers from the 2023 team, the Little Giants have been somewhat underappreciated in their ability to march up the field this season. Wabash was second in scoring in the NCAC, averaging a more than modest 37.6 points per game.

After Denison, the third-ranked conference offense, scored 34 against DePauw, the Little Giants should expect to find themselves in the endzone multiple times during the game.

Recapturing the rushing success of last year’s Bell Game will be vital to Wabash’s game plan, as doing so will both burn time off the clock and improve the Little Giants’ passing prospects. Fortunately, one of Wabash’s best advantages over DePauw has been the run game with the Little Giants leading the Tigers 193 to 191.6 in rushing yards per game against NCAC teams.

Wabash will be running into the teeth of a defense that has only allowed 26.4 rushing yards per game, but DePauw has yet to face the best running back in the NCAC. Xavier Tyler ’26 has averaged 111.3 rushing yards per game and has seven touchdowns; a strong start for Tyler will be an important indicator for the rest of the game.

Quarterback Brand Campbell ’27 hasn't put up dazzling numbers this year but has been remarkably efficient. And while the games against Denison and Wittenberg weren’t the runaway victories Wabash fans hoped to see, they gave Campbell a chance to prove he could wake up a stagnant offense when the game was on the line.

The biggest strike against the Little Giants’ ability comes from their only loss to eighth-ranked University of Wisconsin-Platteville. In a tale-of-two-halves-style game, the Scarlet & White held their own through the first half scoring and allowing 14 points before losing the second 28-7. It was also a game where Wabash was navigating a change of starting quarterbacks.

What matters most from the Platteville game is which half was the better representation of Wabash’s talent level. If after a lucky first, the Little Giants showed their true colors in the second, then they will have a tough time winning in the Bell Game. But if Wabash comes into the Bell Game looking more like that first-half team, this contest is going to be a thriller.

The Little Giants’ pathway to victory will be in bringing chaos into the mix. So far, DePauw has had a very smooth season, winning every game by at least three scores. Obviously, that is a testament to their ability, but it could leave them unprepared if the game remains close through four quarters.

If the Bell Game goes down to the wire, like last season, Wabash has more experience to lean on. Back-to-back close wins against Denison and Wittenberg gave the Little Giants a chance to test both their offense and defense in game-on-the-line scenarios. Both proved that they could handle the pressure.

This game will not be as straightforward as many DePauw fans will hope. It will be counted as an upset if the Little Giants shock the Tigers in Blackstock Stadium. But Wabash has known what it will take to win this game from the first day of August. If there’s ever been a perfect team to end the Tigers’ perfect season, it's these Little Giants.

Prediction: Wabash: 28 - DePauw: 24