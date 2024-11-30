Editor's Note: Photos may not be downloaded for professional or commercial purposes without permission of the editor-in-chief. Original photographers must be credited for external use. Requests may be sent to tdpnewspapered@depauw.edu.

Tigers on the Field

Highlights of the 130th Monon Bell Classic

Feroza Murad '28, Daily Writer

A sunny Saturday in Blackstock Stadium held a golden victory for Tiger fans after an outstanding 42-21 victory in the 130th Monon Bell Classic on Nov. 16.

Ben Gomez ‘26 of the Tigers kicked off the game after a favorable coin toss. A few minutes into the match, the Tigers took the ball into Wabash territory with no luck. A second effort was made where Caden Whitehead ’26 was tackled twice. Then, at a third-and-8, Nathan McCahill ‘25 snagged a 35-yard scoring pass to Lleyton Lukowski ‘26.

A successful field kick brought the Tigers’ score to 7-0 with five minutes remaining in the quarter.

Into the second quarter, hopes were raised when the Tigers drove to the second yard line with Whitehead on carry. However, it was intercepted, and the audience was left teetering. With two minutes left to go on the clock, McCahill gave another clean pass, this time to Gabe Quigley ‘25 for a Tiger touchdown. Matthew Berry ‘27 then looped in a field kick, bringing the score to 14-0.

The Little Giants made a small recovery with 40 seconds left, as senior Connor Thompson advanced to a 16-yard score.

The first half ended with “GO BIG GOLD” chants from DePauw’s golden crowd. This was a perfect way to transition to what one fan said was the “the quarter of the match.”

The third quarter started off with fireworks with Quigley’s successful 75-yard touchdown. Quigley carried the ball and passed the midfield to the goal line in a single play. Afterward, the ball reached the one-yard line again but without a touchdown, much to the Tigers’ disappointment. With only 87 seconds into the quarter, a second touchdown was brought in by Whitehead. With two field kicks from Berry, the Tigers secured a score of 28-7.

The Little Giants completed a pass to freshman Cole Dickerson, resulting in a touchdown less than nine minutes left on the clock.

The final quarter started off with six penalty markers on the field and a bewildered audience. “I didn’t even know there were six markers with the staff,” someone shouted from the crowd.

Despite the chaos, the Tigers got the ball to the third yard line. Whitehead scored the fifth Tiger touchdown of the day and secured an edge of 35-14.

This wasn’t enough for the team; however, as Quigley carried the ball over the endzone once more.

A golden end to the day wasn’t stopped by a final Wabash touchdown with less than a minute left. The Tigers truly roared as the score was cemented at 42-21.

DePauw qualified for the 40-team National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III Championship following their exceptional performance at Blackstock Stadium. Whitehead was named North Coast Athletic Conference Football Offensive Athlete of the Week after his 199-yard run on 27 carries. The show-stopping match secured the Tiger’s third consecutive victory in the Monon Bell Classic.