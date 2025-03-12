DePauw’s Women’s Swimming Team placed 34th in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III, and 3rd in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) after a strong season. Although several of the swimmers had qualifying times for individual events as well as the team qualifying for several relay events, the team did not receive an invitation to the 2024-2025 NCAA Division III Championships.

The Women’s team began the 2024-2025 season in the NCAC and the NCAA Division III on Oct. 3, soundly defeating Rose-Hulman with a score of 170 to 81. The Tigers then participated in the Indiana DIII Invitational on Oct. 19, coming in first out of six competitors. They continued their winning streak Nov. 1, defeating John Carroll University 138-99, and then raising their streak 3-0 the following day, leading the University of Lynchburg 99 points. Finishing the day, the Tigers were defeated by Centre College, 86-99.

The team did not take any time to sulk as they returned Nov. 8 with renewed vigor, crushing Illinois Wesleyan University 142-65. The women carried this energy into the Gail Pebworth Invitational, representing our school at Wabash College and placing first out of seven. Returning during Winter Term, the Tigers raised their score 5-1 on Jan. 11, defeating Bethel University (Indiana) 180-82. DePauw then defeated Franklin College 186-106 Jan 18, upping their score 6-1. On Feb. 1, the team traveled to St. Louis to take on Washington University (Missouri), but were defeated 100-189.

Thus, the women entered the NCAC Championships with a 6-2 record. The NCAC Swimming and Diving Championships took place over Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, with the team placing third in the conference by the end.

Cora Gilbert ‘26 was the 70th qualifier for the Open Female 200 Individual Medley, with a time of 2:08.37, the 39th qualifier of the Open Female 400 Individual Medley with a 4:28.91 time and the 52nd qualifier of the Open Female 200 Backstroke at 2:04.97.

Caroline Stowe ‘26 qualified for the Open Female 50 Freestyle in the 45th place with a time of 23.60 seconds, as well as being the 50th qualifier for the Open Female 100 Backstroke, with a time of 56.81 seconds and the 39th qualifier for the Open Female 100 Freestyle with a time of 51.35 seconds.

Anya Melson ‘27 qualified for the Open Female 100 Butterfly, coming in at 66th with a time of 59.27 seconds. In addition to Gilbert, Melson also qualified for the Open Female 100 Backstroke, with the 28th qualifying time of 56.18 seconds. Melson was also our second qualifier for the Open Female 200 Backstroke, closing following Gilbert’s 52nd with the 56th qualifying time of 2:06.61.

As a team, our swimmers qualified for the Open Female 200 Freestyle Relay at 36th, with a time of 1:38.84, the Open Female 800 Freestyle Relay with the 28th qualifying time of 7:37.48 and the Open Female 400 Freestyle Relay at 32 with the time 3:31.47.

The coaches responsible for training the 24-25 powerhouse were awarded as well. Head Coach Tracy Menzel and Assistant Coach Alan Senn earned the 2025 NCAC Women’s Swimming & Diving Coaching Staff of the Year. Menzel has now received this honor for two consecutive years.