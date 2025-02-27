What to Watch: Valentine’s Day Edition

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, landing conveniently (or unfortunately) on a Friday so proclamations of love can extend over the weekend. Whether you are a lover or a hater of this day, here are five movies to watch if you choose to continue celebrating into the week with a partner, friends or in the blissful comfort of solitude.

My Bloody Valentine:

A gory slasher classic that plays into the dysfunctional small town trope, this is for those with a penchant for all things twisted. Following a mining accident on Valentine’s Day, the last survivor goes on a vengeful murder spree, leaving a victim’s bloody heart in an empty box of chocolates. Ten years later, a series of murders with the same pattern start up again, leaving townies perplexed and suspicious of everyone, even their closest friends and family. If rollercoaster-esque plot twists, alter egos and ominous symbolism are your thing, “My Bloody Valentine” is the movie for you.

Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown:

Critical and hilarious, this short film is full of hope, whimsy, despair, unrequited love and pure rage. It is one of those things that you really just have to watch to understand, as it contains intertwining stories of breakups, solo dates and the scramble to procure the perfect Valentine's Day gift. The iconic duo – Snoopy and Woodstock – provide comic relief when things get too real, portraying a teasing yet genuine friendship. So, whether you sob reading Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s poetry or relate to it, “Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown” has something for everyone.

50 First Dates:

A hidden gem of the early 2000’s, “50 First Dates” features Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in a corny yet unique tale of a woman with short term memory loss and a man determined to be memorable to her. With tropes like the playboy-turned-loyal but also unexpected themes like a woman who wakes up everyday remembering nothing of her marriage or child, this movie is wholesome, genuine and tied together by a trademark 2000’s slapstick comedy style.

The Half Of It:

This movie feels like the color blue in a muted, soothing shade. With a reclusive and empathetic protagonist commissioned by the school jock to get the girl of both of their dreams, it brilliantly defies historically heteronormative tropes and ideals of romance. Also exploring the protagonist’s relationship with her father and self-worth, the film leaves you with a feeling of comfortable acceptance despite the untraditional ending. Spoiler alert: nobody gets the girl, but (as cheesy as it sounds) they get themselves.

Crazy, Stupid Love:

Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes describe one of the protagonists as “adrift in the fickle world of dating,” and I could not have worded it better. Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Steve Carell come together in an ironically intertwined plot that navigates divorce, commitment and connection all at once. Chemistry surpasses romance and is imbued in strong friendships and familial bonds, culminating in a broken but fulfilled denouement.