Who Believes in Angels?: Elton John and Brandi Carlile release a new album

Elton John and Brandi Carlile released a new album, Who Believes in Angels on April 4. Who Believes in Angels is both of the artists' newest albums in 4 years.

For John, it is his first album release since his Farewell Yellow Brick Road global tour in 2023, marking the artist's touring retirement. The album hosts 10 tracks from both John and Carlile.

The album was organically announced with the single that shares the same name, “Who Believes in Angels” on Feb. 5. Every track featured on the album is written by Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt. In addition, "The Rose of Laura Nyro" was written with the help of Laura Nyro. The album itself is a mixture of John and Carlile’s styles resulting in a country pop fusion, bringing in both artists iconic sounds.

For Brandi Carlile fans or those who are looking for a more country focused song, check out “A Little Light” or "You Without Me." For all the pop and Elton John lovers, check out “Little Richards Bible” and “When This Old World Is Done with Me.” And of course, you can’t listen to the album without listening to “Who Believes in Angels” which is the pop-country ballad of your dreams.

Whether or not any of the songs reach the billboards, it is clear that John and Carlile have reestablished themselves with this new album.

– Samantha Cox’26, WGRE Music Director

Submarine by The Marias

If anything, music is truly magical – it holds the power to connect people in ways words often can’t. That’s exactly what happened with Maria Zardoya and Josh Conway, who came together both romantically and musically to form The Marías.

Though they broke up eventually, they are still connected by art and music to this day. Their latest album, Submarine, is a testament to that connection and resilience. The project, written and produced post-breakup, taps into intimacy, vulnerability, heartbreak, grief, yearning and emotional healing—all while revealing a rare level of maturity, sincerity, and creative synergy.

The fact that they continue to perform this deeply personal work together is profoundly inspiring. At one point, the entire band even went to a group therapy to navigate through this emotional journey—and yet, here they are, turning that pain into something so beautiful and raw, a piece of work that touches so many people’s hearts.

Submarine begins with “Ride” echoing watery bubbles—a subtle signature sound that resurfaces at the very end in “Sienna,” beautifully circling around the lingering theme of water in the album. Listening to the album feels as if you fully give yourself into the depth of water, as if you’re submerging within your emotions, drifting deep underneath.

To be loved is to be seen. “No one tried to read my eyes, no one but you,” Maria sings so delicately in “No One Noticed.” There’s nothing more intimate than the feeling of being seen and understood—The Marías capture that authentic feeling with stunning softness.

The entire album feels like an echo of confession, each song unveiling an array of emotions. “Your voice is an echo, and I will let go of your love,” Maria sings in “Echo.”

As you dive deep into the world of Submarine, hold your breath and let it carry you through the depths of heartbreak, yearning and everything in between.

– Azzaya Gansukh ’26, Assistant Music Director