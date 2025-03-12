The WGRE Spin: Spring Into The Season With this Spring playlist

With the Indiana weather finally committing to warming up (for real this time), we have officially reached what feels like spring! With no more cutting through academic buildings and bundling up in layers and layers of winter clothes, what should we do with our lives? Listen to music, of course!

You can include these songs on any spring playlist while cramming for midterms or on your way to your spring break destination! The WGRE music team has curated the perfect selection to set the tone for the season—so let’s dive in!

WGRE Music Director Sam ’s Recommendations:

“Everybody Talks” – Neon Trees

The perfect way to shake off winter blues is with this upbeat, high-energy track from Neon Trees. Whether it is nostalgia or the upbeat melody, this song will have you singing along whether you are driving with the windows down or taking a much needed break between study sessions.

“Honeypie” – JAWNY

While “Honeypie” was originally released in 2020, it still stands the test of time. It is full of warm, carefree energy, making it the ideal song for a spring break adventure with friends. Plus, JAWNY’s playful vocals make it impossible not to tap your foot along.

“Here Comes Your Man” – The Pixies

Nothing says spring awakening like this classic from The Pixies. With its iconic guitar track and feel-good lyrics, this song is like a soundtrack for those first perfect days of spring when you just want to go on a walk in the beautiful spring weather.

“(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” – Otis Redding

For those slower spring days when you just want to soak up the sun and sit in a rocking chair on your porch, this Otis Redding song is perfect. Whether you are lounging outside or daydreaming about the end of the semester, this song can always bring a sense of calm and nostalgia to any cool day.

“Lovely Day” – Bill Withers

“Lovely Day” is the epitome of a spring day. Bill Withers’ smooth vocals and feel-good lyrics remind us that every day can be a “lovely day”—even if midterms are lurking around the corner.

WGRE Assistant Music Director Azzaya’s Recommendations:

“A Dream With a Baseball Player” - Faye Webster

This one is for all my daydreamers and hopeless romantics. Something about a Faye Webster song on a spring day just feels oh so right. As you listen to her soft voice floating over subtle jazzy saxophone in the background, you will find yourself caught in the moment– in a good way (no pun intended)

“Butterflies” - TV Girl, George Clanton, Jordana

Don’t even get me started on Fauxllenium—the new album from TV Girl, George Clanton and Jordana is truly out of this world. It perfectly blends TV Girl’s hypnotic pop, George Clanton’s dreamy ’90s aesthetic and Jordana’s signature melodic vocals equally. “Butterflies” is a high-energy, euphoric track that will leave you buzzing.

“COULD BE WRONG” - LOSTBOYJAY

“COULD BE WRONG” by LOSTBOYJAY is the perfect track to set your day up to a groovy mood. With its addictive beat, smooth vocals and just the right amount of groove, you will find yourself nodding your head and dancing before you know it.

“Image” - Magdalena Bay

Something about this song just scratches my brain in the best way. “Image” by Magdalena Bay perfectly encapsulates their dreamy, glitchy electro-pop and weaving hypnotic synths with Mica’s ethereal vocals. It’s that kind of song that makes you feel like you’re walking on clouds!

“Cool Cat” - Queen

Ooooh, you’re a cool cat! Yes, you! Everytime I listen to this song, I just want to throw on my headphones and take an impromptu stroll around campus. It just puts you in such a carefree, goofy and whimsical mood.

As we swap out winter coats for sunglasses and trade snowy sidewalks for green grass, these songs will keep the good vibes going all season long.