Puerto Rican rapper, singer and producer Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) released his sixth studio album, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos (I Should’ve Taken More Photos),” on Jan. 5. The 17-track album achieved a significant milestone, reaching one billion streams on Spotify in just 13 days (Billboard, 2025), making Bad Bunny the fastest male artist to reach this number—surpassing the 14-day record set by his 2022 release, “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's YouTube channel, Bad Bunny described the album as a reflection of his cultural identity, aiming to highlight the deep-rooted traditions of Puerto Ricans both on the island and abroad. The album includes symbolic elements, such as the "sapo concho"—Puerto Rico’s endangered crested toad—used as a metaphor for resilience and cultural pride. Sapo concho is endangered due to habitat loss caused by deforestation, urban development and agricultural expansion. Because the species lives in only a few places and has a small number of individuals, it is particularly at risk of extinction.

The opening track “NUEVAYoL” samples “Un Verano en Nueva York” by El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, a legendary salsa orchestra often referred to as “La Universidad de la Salsa.” Founded in 1962 by pianist Rafael Ithier, El Gran Combo has played a pivotal role in shaping Latin music. The track's tribute to Nuyorican identity sets the tone for an album deeply rooted in Puerto Rican experience and heritage.

Another standout moment is “BAILE INOLVIDABLE (Unforgettable Dance),” which features a live salsa orchestra composed of students from the Escuela Libre de Música in San Juan. This collaboration emphasizes Bad Bunny’s effort to support emerging talent and maintain Puerto Rico’s musical legacy. In choosing student performers over established professionals, the artist underscores the role of youth in preserving cultural traditions.

The album also explores themes of diaspora, identity and communication. Reflecting on cultural exchange during his global travels, Bad Bunny remarked in the Apple Music interview, “There are many things I've always appreciated, but in both my personal life and career, I've come to value certain things even more… I’ve had to share my culture and the realities of life in Puerto Rico with people from the USA, Canada, Russia and Germany.”

Public reception of the album has been overwhelmingly positive. The official music video for “BAILE INOLVIDABLE” has drawn attention for its visual homage to Puerto Rican life, with many viewers expressing a strong sense of cultural pride. One YouTube user commented, “Making a salsa song #1 in the world is a great source of pride for Puerto Rico and all Latino salsa lovers.”

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos” blends traditional genres like salsa, plena and jíbaro music with reggaeton and house influences, positioning itself as both a cultural tribute and a contemporary artistic project. The album is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music and Tidal.