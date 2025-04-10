The House of Opulence’s annual Spring Drag Show, “White Lies,” took place on March 29. The campus community enjoyed an exciting night hosted by drag performer O’laysia with special performances by Chamilla Foxx, Desiree Bouvier, Boyj and Magohany Charlotte, drag queens from Indianapolis and Chicago. Everyone over 18 was welcome at the show.

House of Opulence aims to “address the unique issues impacting the queer, LGBTQIA+, and trans community on the DePauw campus by creating a surrogate-family structure that promises radical acceptance.” Their programming and education focus on the intersectionality of queerness and being a student of color.