The Handmaid’s Tale: More Prophecy Than Fiction?

On Tuesday, March 11, the Prindle Institute for Ethics Hillman Interns hosted a discussion on Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The novel, which delves into themes of oppression, autonomy and survival, was analyzed through an ethical lens, sparking rich conversations about the moral complexities of the dystopian world Atwood created. Led by Asset Utegenov ‘27, a Hillman intern, the session invited both Greencastle community members and DePauw students to reflect on the novel’s relevance to both historical and contemporary society, exploring themes that are still deeply pertinent today.

As the group dove into the novel, one of the common sentiments was a sense of unease and discomfort about how the novel felt both foreign and strangely plausible. The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian future where a totalitarian regime called Gilead controls the United States, stripping women of their rights and freedom. The story follows Offred, a "handmaid" forced to bear children for the ruling class, as she navigates a brutal society while secretly resisting the oppressive system. Participants noted the way Atwood paints a world that seems almost too realistic. The thought that such a world could emerge in reality seems almost too horrifying to contemplate, but it raised an important question: Could this actually happen? Despite the novel’s publication in the 1980s, many felt that the themes of power, control and gender inequality still resonate today. The novel served as a warning, or what one participant called a “cautionary tale,” encouraging readers to think critically about the dangers of complacency in their own society.

The conversation naturally turned to the themes of freedom and autonomy, central to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Atwood’s use of euphemisms, such as the term “ceremony” to describe the ritualized sexual assault of handmaids, distorts the grim reality into something that almost seems normal. This manipulation of language serves as a powerful tool of control within the society of Gilead.

The ethical question of passivity in oppressive systems also sparked debate. If individuals do not actively resist, can they be considered complicit? Some argued that complicity doesn’t necessarily have a negative connotation, as it often stems from a desire to survive in a world where resistance could lead to death or worse. One of the group’s most poignant reflections came from the small acts of rebellion in the novel, such as Offred’s act of stealing butter, a tiny yet meaningful defiance of the system. These small gestures allowed the characters to retain a sense of autonomy, even in a world designed to strip it away.

As the discussion progressed, the group explored parallels between Gilead and modern society. One participant remarked, “It’s important to act when an issue first starts. Things can become normalized really fast.” Atwood’s portrayal of small, seemingly insignificant actions that can escalate into widespread oppression served as a stark reminder of the dangers of complacency. The group agreed that “The Handmaid’s Tale” calls on readers to stay vigilant in defending their rights and freedoms, lest they be gradually stripped away without notice.

Finally, the group reflected on the novel’s ending and the historical notes at the end of the book, which provides context for Offred’s story, and suggest that the events of “The Handmaid’s Tale” may not be as far removed from reality as one might hope. The historical notes, an epilogue presented as a transcript from 2195, where Professor Pieixoto discusses the discovery of Offred's recorded story, highlighting the novel's structure as a narrative-within-a-narrative. This ending shifts the reader’s perspective, emphasizing the importance of remembering and learning from the past. Some participants felt that the ending offered a glimmer of hope, while others found it ultimately bleak. Regardless, “The Handmaid’s Tale” left everyone with a renewed sense of the importance of remaining vigilant in protecting human rights and freedoms.

The book club discussion not only illuminated the ethical dilemmas presented in “The Handmaid’s Tale” but also underscored the novel’s ongoing relevance in today’s world. Through its exploration of oppression, autonomy and survival, Atwood’s work serves as a powerful reminder of the fragility of freedom and the need for active resistance against systems that seek to undermine human dignity.