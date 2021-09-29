TDP Post-It: Wednesday, Sept. 29

1. School of Music Convocation: Stage Fright and You

Join the School of Music Convocation on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10:20 to 11:20 a.m. at Thompson Recital Hall, the Green Center for Performing Arts (GCPA). Visit campuslabs for more information.

2. Employer Workshop & Tabling with Northwestern Mutual

Workshop session

On Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Darnall Dining Room in Hoover Hall, come meet with the Zionsville Northwestern Mutual Office to learn about what employers look for in Interviews and get the chance to practice answering interview questions. For further information, visit campuslabs.

Tabling session

Come to Campus Living Room to learn more about opportunities with Northwestern Mutual’s Zionsville. Contact ashleybeeson@depauw.edu for additional information on the event.

3. Employer Workshop & Tabling – Techpoint Xtern Program

Workshop Session

On Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., come to UB230 to learn more about job opportunities in tech.

Tabling Session

Tech & business students looking for summer 2022 opportunities or want to learn more about Techpoint and their Xtern program in software engineering, marketing, cybersecurity, sales, come to Stewart Plaza on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. More information about the event and Techpoint can be found on campuslabs.

4. Pulliam and Tenzer Podcast Contest

The Pulliam Center for Contemporary Media and the Tenzer Technology Center are excited to announce their second Podcasting Contest for current DePauw Students. This contest involves participants using available technologies to create a polished 10-20 minute podcast. The Podcast Contest website opens on September 15th. Submissions will be due September 29th. Check out the contest webpage or contact Chris Newton (newton@depauw.edu) or Laurel Tilton (laureltilton@depauw.edu) for more details.