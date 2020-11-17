TDP Post-It: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Here are the things to know today: Free testing is available at Putnam County Hospital by appointments, and the university is also providing additional testing options at cost for students through appointments as well. DePauw Spiritual Life wrote letters to every on-campus student. There are currently seven active cases of COVID-19 on DePauw’s campus.

1. COVID-19 Tests Available As Students Leave Campus

Free testing is available at Putnam County Hospital by appointments, and the university is also providing additional testing options at cost for students through appointments as well, according to Mariel Wilderson, a member of the COVID-19 Task Force, and Stevie Baker-Watson, associate vice president for campus wellness and athletic director.

COVID-19 testing through DePauw will cost $195 for the CRLClear saliva PCR test, saliva testing, and $125 for the Helix COVID-19 RT-PCR test, which is a lower nasal swab. The university will charge the students’ accounts if they decide to do testing through the Health Center.

Read the full story by Mia Strong.

2. DePauw Spiritual Life Wrote Letters to Every On-Campus Student

If you’ve lived on campus this semester, be sure to check your mailboxes before you leave. With the help of students, DePauw Spiritual Life wrote more than 800 notes “as a gesture of hope and love in these challenging times,” according to DePauw Young Life College Director Wendall Hallam. The idea was suggested by first-year Carson Brown.

3. COVID-19 Update

There are currently seven active cases of COVID-19 on DePauw’s campus with 66 students in quarantine.