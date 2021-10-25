TDP Post-It: Monday, Oct. 25

1. Welcome Back, Tigers!

Welcome back to campus after fall break, tigers. Classes resume today.

2. Pumpkin Painting and Cider

Join Alexa Harris, a peer mental health mentor to paint mini-pumpkins and enjoy apple cider today in Bowman Park at 4:30 p.m. For more information, see campus labs.

3. Time Management Event

Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority and the Academic Resource Center are hosting an event on effective time management in the Student Union Building today at 5:00 p.m. For more information, see campus labs.

3. Celebration of Life for Steven Linville

DePauw School of Music faculty member Steven Linville passed away this year. The School of Music will be honoring him with a celebration of life tonight in Kresge Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.