Super Bowl LIX Recap

The American football season has officially ended following the Philadelphia Eagles’ 40-22 blowout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. After the departure of Quarterback Carson Wentz and former Head Coach Doug Peterson in 2021, the loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and the emergence of 2024 Pro Bowler Jalen Hurts, the Eagles finally won back the title Super Bowl Champions, last achieved in 2018. The defending Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs were unable to overcome the Eagles’ defense, only being able to put up 22 points throughout 13 different offensive drives.

The Chiefs won the opening coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. From there on, it was downhill for the Chiefs after Jalen Hurts ran it in for six after the Eagles’ second offensive drive. Following a 48-yard field goal from Eagles Kicker Jake Elliot, Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception to rookie second-round pick Cornerback Cooper DeJean, scoring 17-0. By the end of the first half, the game seemed to be already out of reach for the Chiefs with the score being 24-0.

Following a 29-yard field goal from Elliot, Jalen Hurts threw another touchdown to Devonta Smith, making the score 0-34 near the end of the third quarter. The Chiefs did have their moments, however, with Mahomes throwing a touchdown in the third quarter and two final touchdowns in the fourth quarter, making the final score more respectable. This game was far from Patrick Mahomes' best performance, who had seemingly regressed from last season as 2023 AP First Team All Pro.

This year's halftime show surpassed Michael Jackson’s 1993 performance as the most watched. The show starred Kendrick Lamar alongside guest appearances from SZA, Serena Williams and Samuel L. Jackson. Kendrick played many of his hit songs including “Not Like Us,” “Squabble Up,” “Humble” and “DNA” to name a few.

This year’s Super Bowl was unprecedented, with President Donald Trump in attendance, Tom Brady’s first time calling a Super Bowl, Kendrick Lamar calling out Drake in the middle of his performance, and, to top it all off, the Eagles’ second Super Bowl victory in ten years.