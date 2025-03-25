Spring Break Tips

If the campus is looking forward to anything, it's spring break! Students, faculty and staff everywhere are gearing up for a well-deserved break from classes. But not everyone heads to the beach or hops on a plane. If you're staying on campus this year, don't worry—you can still have a fun and fulfilling break! Here are some tips to make the most of your time while enjoying a quieter campus.

Explore

Before you start on how small Greencastle is, wait! We’re pretty sure you haven’t been to every corner store or hidden spot in town. Use this time to check out local cafés, explore parks, or take a walk around campus in a way you don’t get to during your routine. The campus has great hidden spots—check out the production spaces at Pulliam or the cozy chemistry lounge in Julian! Maybe there’s a diner you always wanted to try—now’s your chance!

2. Get ahead on work

This might be an unpopular opinion, but it doesn’t hurt to plan for the next half of the semester. Some might have midterms after the break, so instead of keeping everything for the last day, set aside a little time each day to stay on top of things. Whether it’s organizing your notes, drafting an essay or getting started on a research project, you’ll thank yourself later when the semester picks up again. It will make a huge difference!

3. Stay active

An empty campus means an empty gym! There will be no more queues in front of the leg press or the lat pull. If you were too busy during the semester to start a fitness routine, spring break might be the perfect time to start. Whether you prefer hitting the gym, jogging around campus or following a home workout, staying active will help you feel refreshed and energized. Gather a couple of friends and toss a frisbee over the quiet lawns, skateboard down the empty pathways, or go for a bike ride and explore new corners of Greencastle. With spring bringing in more sunlight, it’s the perfect excuse to get outdoors.

4. Cook food

Campus dining can often get repetitive, so why not take advantage of the break to cook something you actually love? Grab some groceries, put on your favorite playlist and make a homemade meal with friends. Now that it’s sunny and warm outside, you can have a picnic brunch! Spread out a blanket, bring some snacks and soak in the fresh air. Grab this opportunity to get a break from Hoover and give your taste buds the love they deserve.

5. Rest and recharge

Above all, breaks are all about taking rest. Taking time for yourself is essential if you want to be productive. Sleep in a little, read that book you’ve been putting off, binge-watch a new show or journal your thoughts. Maybe there was an art project you wanted to work on or a new skincare routine you wanted to try. This break, connect with yourself—reflect, set goals or just enjoy the peace of your own company.

All in all, this break is all for you. Whether you're exploring, working or simply unwinding, make the most of the break in a way that feels right for you!