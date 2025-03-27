Sportiverse: Get Moving with DISA

Sportiverse, an intercultural sports event hosted by DePauw International Student Association (DISA), was held at Neal Fieldhouse in the Lily Physical Education and Recreation Center on Sunday, March 2. Students experienced traditional playground games from Vietnam, Japan, Korea and China as various cultural clubs hosted interactive spaces showcasing beloved childhood pastimes. The Cricket Club and DeBadminton Club also took part in the event, offering students the chance to engage in their respective sports.

Vietnamese Student Association (VSA) introduced “Lò Cò,” a traditional Vietnamese version of hopscotch that has been played for generations. In this game, players hop through a numbered grid drawn on the ground, testing their balance and agility.

DePauw Japanese Club (J-Club) organized “O-nawa,” a traditional Japanese rope-jumping game that requires only a single large rope but offers multiple games to play. Participants took turns trying different styles, with some competing to see how many continuous jumps they could complete without getting caught in the rope, while others took part in a relay-style jump rope challenge, working together to coordinate their movements.

Korean DePauw Association (KDA) presented Korean “Red Light Green Light,” a high-energy stop-and-go race where players had to follow movement rules to reach the tagger. It brought excitement as players raced toward the tagger while carefully following movement restrictions. The game tested participants’ ability to freeze instantly when “Red Light” was called, creating tense and amusing moments as some struggled to stop in time.

DePauw China Connection (DCC) featured shuttlecock kicking, known as “jianzi” in China, where players skillfully kept a weighted shuttlecock in the air using only their feet, knees or head with no hands allowed. Students formed small groups, challenging each other to maintain longer exchanges.

Each organization rewarded attendees with a stamp for trying out their respective games and sports. DISA offered a special treat—students who collected five stamps could get and enjoy a refreshing boba tea.

Throughout the event, students not only learned about the historical and cultural significance of these games but also connected through play. The event showed how simple childhood games can bring people together, regardless of language or background. As participants engaged in the different activities, they gained a greater appreciation for traditional games that continue to be played across generations.

Tran Vo, an event coordinator of DISA, described the event as “highly successful,” emphasizing its impact on students. “We successfully created a space where individuals could try sports/physical activities they may have never had the chance to engage in before. It was especially rewarding to see those who excelled in the activities encouraged others who had never tried them. This event is one of the events that helped fulfill DISA’s value: to create a healthy, judgment-free environment that fosters a positive sports spirit,” Tran shared.

DISA’s Sportiverse successfully highlighted the power of sports as a universal language, proving that games from different parts of the world can bring people together.