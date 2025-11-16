Set Design of "The Servant of Two Masters" Brings the Play to Life

DePauw Theatre’s latest production, "The Servant of Two Masters," opens this week, bringing new life to Carlo Goldoni’s 1746 commedia dell’arte classic with a whirlwind of color, chaos and laughter. Set in 18th-century Venice, the story follows Arlecchino, a clever yet perpetually hungry servant who decides that serving two masters at once might be the perfect way to double his pay and his meals. Naturally, his plan doesn’t go quite as smoothly as he hopes, setting offs a fast-paced tangle of mistaken identities and broken engagements that capture the spirit of commedia at its best.

In its original form, commedia dell’arte used humor and exaggeration to poke fun at social hierarchies and politics, while delighting audiences with outrageous physical comedy. DePauw’s adaptation keeps that same mischievous energy alive, blending satire and improvisation with a contemporary edge. From the bustling backdrop to the playful staging, the set design transforms into a character of its own—immersing the audience in the joyful madness of Goldoni’s world.

The world of "The Servant of Two Masters" comes alive through its bold and imaginative set design. The Scene Shop transformed the stage floor into a vibrant mosaic of colors, giving the space an energy that matches the play’s fast-paced humor and chaos. Ha Chu ‘26, who leads the publicity for the play, said, “The floor is unlike anything else. They painted the floor so beautifully, and it’s never been done before.” Behind the actors, a beautifully crafted wooden archway frames the stage like a window into 18th-century Venice.

Dan Cullen, Technical Director for DePauw Theatre, said, “Most of this is made from wood. Wood is really versatile, and painting on it can give the impression of even stone and other materials.” Cullen also described how a large backboard is suspended behind the archway, held steady by cables connected to counterweights on either side. The design allows the structure to stay balanced while appearing almost weightless, making sure that the actors and crew don’t trip and the backdrop doesn’t give away. All in all, the result is a set that feels both grounded and whimsical.

The costumes are just as eye-catching. Cullen said, “Most of the costumes were made from scratch, giving the design team the freedom to experiment with color, fabric, and form.” Because the play leans toward the fantastical rather than strict historical realism, the costumes don’t try to replicate 18th-century Italian dress. Instead, they embrace the freedom of commedia dell’arte: bright colors, bold contrasts, and expressive patterns that mirror each character’s personality. Together, the set and costumes create a visual world that’s vibrant and immersive.

Next time you’re walking through the Green Center for the Performing Arts, make sure to stop and take in the team’s beautiful work. Check out the immersive installation in front of Kresge Auditorium, swipe through the interactive display in the Great Hall, and keep an eye out for posters across campus. Most importantly, don’t miss the chance to grab your tickets for DePauw Theatre’s "The Servant of Two Masters"—a show as lively and imaginative as the world its creators have built.