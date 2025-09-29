‘Saturday Night Live’ Sets Star-Studded Lineup for Season 51 Premiere

As “Saturday Night Live” prepares to return to Studio 8H, the show is kicking off its 51st season with an energetic mix of returning favorites and highly anticipated debuts.

NBC announced the first three hosts for the new season on Wednesday, with the premiere set for Oct. 4. The initial lineup features a global music phenomenon, a beloved alum making a long-awaited return, and a pop star riding a wave of chart-topping success.

The season will open on Oct. 4 with Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny returning as host, joined by Grammy winner Doja Cat making her first appearance as the musical guest. Bad Bunny, a frequent presence on the show in recent years, last hosted and performed in 2023. Doja Cat’s debut as musical guest is a major hit, coinciding with the release of her new album, “Vie.”

The following week, on Oct. 11, former cast member Amy Poehler will take the stage as host for the first time in a decade. Poehler, who was an “SNL” cast member from 2001 to 2008 and a former “Weekend Update” anchor, has hosted twice before. The musical guest for her episode will be Role Model, making his “SNL” debut.

The third episode, on Oct. 18, will feature Sabrina Carpenter in the coveted double-duty role of host and musical guest. This marks Carpenter’s first time hosting, following a cameo in Season 50 and a performance on the “SNL50” anniversary special. Her appearance comes on the heels of her No. 1 album, “Man’s Best Friend.”

The announcements arrive as “SNL” rides high on a wave of critical and popular success. Season 50 saw a 12% increase in viewership, making it the most-watched season in three years. The show’s 50th-anniversary special in February recently secured a Prime Time Emmy, adding to the show’s record as the most Emmy-winning program in television history.

The selection of hosts reflects the show’s dual mission: to tap into contemporary star power while honoring its rich history.

Bad Bunny’s return signals the show’s continued embrace of the Latin music icon, whose previous sketches have been so well-received they reportedly helped him land a role in “Happy Gilmore 2.”

Poehler’s homecoming is a nod to the show’s legacy. Her last solo hosting stint was in 2010 and she co-hosted with Tina Fey in 2015. Her return is likely to stir nostalgia and prompt speculation about potential cameos from fellow alumni.

Carpenter’s double-duty assignment underscores her rapid ascent in the music industry. From musical guest in the Season 49 finale to host just over a year later, her trajectory mirrors the show’s desire to spotlight artists at the peak of their cultural relevance.

“Saturday Night Live” Season 51 premieres Oct. 4 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and streams live on Peacock.