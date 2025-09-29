Rolling Into Tech: WiCS' First Meeting with Sushi & Community

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Women in Computer Science (WiCS) club hosted its first meeting in Julian Auditorium. The event greeted 30 attendees and distributed sushi boxes to guests.

The meeting began with a WiCS club introduction, while snacks and sushi were distributed to the participants as a reward for joining the WiCS event. Towards the end, an icebreaker bingo game sparked laughter and energy throughout the room. Students shouted out answers enthusiastically as they worked to complete their cards.

Before officially starting the first meeting, Leonie Nguyen ‘27, president of WiCS, shared their aim for this semester. “Our goal for this school year is to continue supporting women in tech by expanding our community and fostering confidence among female students in practicing technical and professional skills,” Nguyen said.

WiCS’s main objective is to moderate more technology-related events in which club members can grow their skills and build connections with one another. Within the DePauw community, Nguyen also aimed to bring the student body together, increase diversity within campus clubs, with the hope that more students —each offering their own set of experiences and backgrounds—try their hand at new things to gain a new skillset.

Saturday’s event demonstrated that WiCS is already succeeding in creating a space where learning and community collide. It also achieved the goal that Nguyen set, which is increasing the club's visibility on campus to ensure that female students feel welcome and supported in the computer science field. With sushi in hand, attendees left with not only a fun memory but also a sense of belonging in the growing circle of women interested in technology and growth.