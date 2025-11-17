Pets of DePauw: Nefi, Queen of the Freshman Quad

Of all the stray cats on campus, only one of them has become a permanent feature of a location. Only one that everyone looks for when they exit their dorms. That cat would be Nefi.

Nefi was named after Queen Nefertiti, the Egyptian ruler. DePauw cat allies confirmed this, but many students have different names for her. Some examples are “Xylophone,” “Beyonce,” and “Betty.” Nefi ignores all of her names, including Nefi. She still finds ways to show her love. She mainly does this through proximity and physical affection. She’s climbed into multiple students’ laps. She often falls asleep and forces students to abandon their original plans for the day. She’s made many freshmen late to their classes.

Nefi is kind, but very particular about who can pet her. If someone approaches her low, close to the ground, then she lets them pet her. If she likes someone, she’ll climb into their lap and purr. If not, she chooses to run away.

She showed up outside of Bishop Roberts sometime in August. Many students took a liking to her. Nefi does have an owner, but she’s an outdoor cat. She comes and goes as she pleases, sometimes disappearing for days and returning as if she’d always been there.

Over fall break, a freshman named Sylas Wright took care of her, giving her attention and water. He also bought a cat bed for her, making her a permanent resident of the Freshman quad.

“She is a fluffy baby,” Sylas said when asked for his thoughts on Nefi. “Adorable.”

Nefi’s owner recently brought a basket full of cat toys, treats, and a thank-you note for the students who cared for her. Nefi seemed very grateful to have her toys again. She can still be found outside of Bishop Roberts, either playing with her toys or looking for some attention.