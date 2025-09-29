Missing Teenager’s Body Found In The Trunk Of Musician D4vd’s Car

On Sept. 8, a body of a teenager was found in the trunk of musician D4vd’s Tesla. He was in Los Angeles when his car was impounded by Hollywood Tow. The police have not confirmed if D4vd truly owns it or if it’s only licensed in his name. Someone noticed a smell coming from the car, where the decomposed, dismembered and reportedly “mutilated” body of Celeste Rivas was discovered. Her body was wrapped in plastic, according to the New York Post. No cause of death has been determined yet but the authorities are treating the case as a homicide.

Celeste Rivas was a minor who went missing one year ago, in Apr. 2024. The police said that her body “Appears to have been deceased in the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found.” The Rivas family reported Celeste missing when she was 13 years old. When she was found, she would have been 15.

Officials are investigating if there is a possible connection between Celeste and D4vd but it is confirmed that they had matching tattoos on her right index finger reading “Shh…” However, many celebrities have a similar tattoo, so it is unknown if the connection is coincidental or not. Her mother also says she had a boyfriend named David. Her family lived in Lake Elsinor, California, when she was reported missing.

David Anthony Burke, known as “D4vd,” is a popular indie musician. His most famous song, “Romantic Homicide,” has the lyrics “In the back of my mind, you died, and I didn’t even cry.” He’s made multiple collaborative songs, including one with Laufey, “Fortnite,” and the Netflix TV show “Arcane” titled “Remember me.”

D4vd was originally planning to go on tour but after this discovery, he has canceled the rest of the dates. His deluxe album release was also postponed and multiple collaborators with him have ended partnerships with him, including Crocs and Hollister.

Multiple media outlets have reached out for comment and received no response from D4vd, his agents or his record label. He is reportedly cooperating with the police who has not yet stated if D4vd is implicated in the murder or not. Many fans speculate that his songs and music videos are akin to a confession though little evidence supports that.