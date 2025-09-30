Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Begin Filming ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel in New York

Production is underway on the highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 hit film “The Devil Wears Prada,” with stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci spotted on set in New York City this week.

The original film, adapted from Weisberger’s 2003 novel, became a cultural touchstone. It followed Andy Sachs, a recent journalism graduate who takes a job as an assistant to the intimidating Runway magazine editor Miranda Priestly, learning the harsh realities of the fashion industry while her personal life suffers.

The principal photography for the film, tentatively titled “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” began June 30. The sequel is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026, by 20th Century Studios.

Streep, 76, and Tucci, 64, were photographed filming scenes in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, July 28, according to images obtained by Getty Images. Hathaway, 42, was also seen on set in multiple high-fashion looks, signaling a return to the world of elite New York style.

The film reunites the principal cast from the original, with Streep reprising her role as formidable Priestly. Hathaway returns as Andrea “Andy” Sachs and Tucci is back as art director Nigel Kipling. Emily Blunt is also set to return as Emily Charlton, Priestly’s former first assistant.

New cast members include Kenneth Branagh, who will play Priestly’s husband, and Patrick Brammall, who will star as a new love interest for Andy’s character. The sequel is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the same team behind the original film.

The plot is based on Lauren Weisberger’s sequel novel, “Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns.” Industry outlet Variety reported the film will follow Priestly as she contends with the decline of traditional magazine publishing. Her storyline will put her in direct conflict with Blunt’s character, who is now a powerful executive at a luxury group that holds advertising dollars crucial to Priestly’s survival.

The sequel has been in development for years, with cast members previously expressing hesitation. The project moved forward after successful negotiations with the key cast and creative team were finalized last year.