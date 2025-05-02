Little Five Criterium Race: A Soaked Success

As DePauw’s traditional Little 5 race week wrapped up, students were scouring the Union Building for free ponchos on Saturday, April 19, during the rainy criterium race.

Anticipation around the weather was high all week, with students and faculty preparing for heavy Saturday rain. Early that morning, the official Little 5 Instagram page announced via its story that races would be shortened due to the weather. All races were reduced from 25 laps to 17. The update also noted, “If there are multiple crashes, we will re-evaluate throughout the race.”

The races began at 12:30 p.m., starting with the DePauw alumni race. Wes Kendall ‘01 claimed first place. Throughout the afternoon, students and parents of riders lined the gates on Hanna and South Locust Street, waving signs and umbrellas while wearing Greek gear. Tiger Catholic handed out free hot dogs, water and snacks, while Kappa Kappa Gamma sold pancakes with toppings to support their philanthropy promoting mental health awareness.

Kent Menzel, the race’s faculty advisor, provided commentary over the loudspeakers as student members of the Little 5 steering committee handed out ponchos and waved flags for bikers at every corner. Steering committee member Aaron Mejiritski ’27 reflected on his second year with the team:

“The steering committee has been hard at work making sure Little 5 runs smoothly and enjoyably for all of DePauw. While we have had some communication difficulties with university officials as it relates to weather delays/cancellations, time trials and street sprints ran very efficiently. The criterium race has faced its own set of logistical challenges, but we’ve adapted well,” Mejiritski said.

Alyse Millikan, campus activities coordinator, echoed appreciation for the steering committee’s efforts and thanked the DePauw community:

“To cancel just for a little bit of rain, for me, would be a disservice to all of the hard work we’ve done. I wanted people to come out and show out from them and the riders, and I think that’s what we’re doing, and I’m really proud of us as a community,” she said.

The racers’ efforts did not go unnoticed by spectators. The slick streets created hazardous conditions, and many were seen wiping raindrops off their sunglasses. Emily Lewis ’25 reflected on her experience as a returning racer: “It’s so amazing to hear everyone cheering us on while we ride. Little 5 Week is my favorite campus tradition, and I’m so glad the campus loves it too!” she said.

Despite the weather, all races were completed, marking the end of a week filled with on-campus philanthropy events. More than $27,000 was raised for the United Way of Central Indiana to support youth literacy initiatives. The criterium races concluded with Caroline Condra ’25 taking first place in the Women’s Race and Sam Cummins ’25 winning the Men’s Race.