Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Take Top Honors at 2025 MTV VMAs

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by rap icon and actor LL Cool J, featured high-wattage performances and historic wins Sunday at the UBS Arena, marking a major ratings comeback for the annual ceremony.

Broadcast for the first time on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, the show saw a 42% increase in viewership from the previous year, drawing an audience of 5.5 million for its highest ratings in six years.

Lady Gaga was the night's most nominated and awarded artist, taking home four Moon Person trophies from a leading 12 nominations. However, the top prize of Video of the Year went to Ariana Grande for the cinematic "Brighter Days Ahead."

The evening also featured special honors. Mariah Carey was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award from Grande, capping a career-spanning medley performance. Newly introduced awards were also given, with Busta Rhymes receiving the Rock the Bells Visionary Award and Ricky Martin celebrated with the Latin Icon Award, each accompanied by energetic tribute performances.

The nominations, announced Aug. 5, introduced two new fan-voted categories: Best Pop Artist and Best Country. Sabrina Carpenter won the inaugural Best Pop Artist award, while Megan Moroney took home the first Best Country Moon Person.

Key Winners and Performances

Grande’s "Brighter Days Ahead" triumphed in the competitive Video of the Year category, which included hits from Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga. Gaga won the coveted Artist of the Year award.

The show featured a sprawling lineup of performances. Carey’s Video Vanguard medley included classics like "Fantasy," "We Belong Together" and "Heartbreaker." Gaga, in turn, performed her hits "Abracadabra" and "The Dead Dance" in a pre-taped segment from Madison Square Garden.

Other highlights included a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne featuring Steven Tyler, Yungblud and others and a fiery hip-hop medley from Busta Rhymes in honor of his Rock the Bells award. Ricky Martin brought a carnival-like energy to the stage with a mix of his greatest hits, including "Livin' la Vida Loca" and "The Cup of Life."

A partial list of winners at Sunday's 2025 MTV Video Music Awards: