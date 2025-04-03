‘Keep Going and Keep Making’: Kimberly LaVonne’s Artist Talk

On Tuesday, Mar. 4, ceramic artist Kimberly LaVonne visited DePauw University to give an artist’s talk in Peeler auditorium. There, she reflected on her artistic journey—from her undergraduate years to the present—and how those experiences inspired her work. LaVonne went through many patches in her life, but never stopped making art.

LaVonne attended the University of Central Missouri, where she initially pursued a degree in graphic design. However, she later shifted her focus to painting and ceramics. During her undergraduate studies, LaVonne’s work consisted of sculptures that particularly focused on the body. One of her pieces, “Sweet Mountain” (2010), consisted of a heap of sugary foods with a naked woman sitting atop it. LaVonne mentioned how she was fascinated with figure and how food could impact that, experimenting with soft pastels to discover more coloring techniques.

After earning her bachelor’s degree, LaVonne went to Indiana University, where she pursued a Master of Fine Arts degree. Still interested in food and its influence on the body, she began experimenting with photography. One of her photographic series featured subjects with various pastries on their bodies. “Photography really helped me to get my ideas into process,” LaVonne said.

Moving on from food, LaVonne did a study abroad trip in Italy, where she shifted her focus to the anatomy of the body, such as bone structure. Inspired by artworks in Rome, she started making pieces with bones and teeth in intricate patterns. One of her pieces included a deconstructed embroidered skull.

Following her MFA, LaVonne attended the International Ceramics Studio in Kecskemet, Hungary, where she experimented with different kinds of porcelain. This was a challenge for her, as she had a short amount of time to make pieces, and “it was very humbling.”

While exploring different opportunities, she became part of the Charlotte Street Studio Foundation in Kansas City, where she engaged with a diverse community of artists and strengthened her skills. During this time, she made multiple pieces of ceramic art, some featuring self-portraits. In some moments, she was unsure of what to focus on in her artwork. “When you don’t know where to go or what to make, just keep going and keep making,” LaVonne said.

After her experience at the foundation, LaVonne started working in her home studio, where she made flower pots and coffee mugs. LaVonne said that during this time, she only sold one of them. However, she realized that they were not selling because her artwork was not true to herself. This helped her gain confidence while making vessels. She was glad that she gave herself permission to work with them and explore something she had never done before.

Towards the end of the talk, LaVonne opened up about her Panamanian heritage and its effect on her work. Growing up in the midwest with her mother in Panama, she often struggled to feel connected to this community. Over time, she began incorporating Panamanian traditions into her art. For example, she uses molas, colorful textiles for the people of Panama. Additionally, diablicos sucios, or dirty devils, are used in her art. In Panamanian culture, diablicos sucios come out during festivals wearing devil masks, which represent the battle between good and evil.

Since 2020, LaVonne has lived in Detroit, Michigan, where she continues working on her heritage, food and the environment within her pieces.

She concluded her talk by encouraging aspiring artists to take creative risks. “The more you do, the more confident you get. Keep going, and keep making.”