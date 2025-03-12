DePauw’s Women's Indoor Track and Field team made history by winning their first-ever NCAC Conference Championship Tournament. The Indoor Track and Field Conference Championship was held from February 27th - March 1st in Oberlin, Ohio, where the Tigers dominated with a total of 199 points—finishing 42 points ahead of runner-up Wittenburg.

The 4x200-meter relay came second with a program record of 1:45.01. The girls that ran this record-setting relay were Katie Moore ‘25, Liberty Scott ‘27, Elizabeth Raborn ‘27 and Shelby Stall ’27. Sophie Porter ‘25 was named the 2025 NCAC Distance Athlete of the Year and won the mile in 5:08.44 with Lily Monnett ‘25 coming in 5th in the same event at the time 5:18.26.

DePauw’s long distance runners excelled in the 3,000-meters, with Porter taking first place in 10:25.96, Brynn Urban ‘25 finishing third (10:27.95), Kendall Mann ‘25 finishing fourth (10:30.31), Grace Flores ‘27 finishing fifth (10:31.8) and Grace Thomas ‘27 finishing eighth (10:34.95) .

Scott competed within the 60-meter hurdles and won with a program record time of 8.74 seconds. Moore also competed in this event and got fourth with a time of 9.17. Adaline Miller ‘28 received fourth within the 60-meter dash at a time of 7.95 with her teammate Stall right behind her in fifth with a time of 8.03. Stall won the 200 meters with a time of 25.72 with her teammate, Scott finishing in fifth at 26.21. Additionally the 4x400 relay made up of Moore, Scott, Gray and Stall won with a program record time of 4:00.70

Tessa Kochert ‘26 placed second within the triple jump, setting a DePauw program record of 11.21 meters. Bree Mahoney-Sutherland ‘25 received third within shot put with 11.82m.

For Pole vaulting, Gabby Puery ‘25 earned all-NCAC accolades and received third place with 3.07m/10-0.75. Her teammates Mary Cox ‘28 and Lily Vaught ‘26 tied for seventh place in pole vault with jumps of 2.77m/9-1. The women’s track and field team coaches consisted of Kori Stoffregen, Colt Slack, Jada Amis and Peter Crary—all named the NCAC Staff of the Year.

Madelyn Homo ‘28, who competes in indoor weight and shotput, said: “Preparation for throwers was treating every day like a meet day, trying to get into the mentality of being in the ring at conference whole and also tweaking some form work.”

This mindset was instilled in the whole track team throughout the entirety of the season and in the end, everyone’s hard work and dedication brought them to the conference win. Homo added: “It was fun because everyone’s hard work paid off . There was talk about a possible conference win before I got to college and to see that happen so soon is great!”. As a freshman, Homo said her favorite part of the conference was cheering and talking with teammates during finals.

Overall, the Women’s track and field team had a productive indoor season this winter and are excited to build on the excellence that was shown throughout this entire season. The next part within their season will be the upcoming outdoor track season where the girls are hopeful to see more broken DePauw records and fast times.