From Rejection to Recognition: Justin Jordan’s Journey from Harrison Hall, DePauw to Hollywood 

On March 4, Justin J. Jordan ‘03, a self-employed creative director at ArtistDirector Media, came to DePauw and gave a passionate talk about his journey from a computer science major to becoming a big-star director in Hollywood.

“I almost got fired every day in my first three weeks of work. I used the key of advertising to get through the door. My grandpa told me that everything I do, I have to put my signature to it. Then I came to work extra early and came home late. I had to use every minute I had to learn how to become a graphic designer—since I was a former computer science major,” Jordan said in the beginning of his talk.

He emphasized that hard work and continuous learning were his keys to success. Jordan’s career did not start in Hollywood; instead, he was deeply involved in computer science at DePauw and was among the top three students selected for a tech internship. However, Jordan was unable to land the job while the other two students did. This was a turning point for Jordan that has forced him to rethink his career path.

Rather than seeing the rejection as a failure, he reflected on it as a redirection. If he had not failed the interview at the tech company, would he ever make it to Hollywood or stand here at DePauw giving a speech?

Born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jordan shared that one of his most memorable moments at DePauw was an assignment in CS121 Computer Science I, where he had to create a "bouncing ball" game—an experience that ignited his passion for design and creativity that has pushed him into the pathway of becoming a graphic designer.

Jordan ended up fulfilling his father’s dream of becoming a commercial artist. Jordan shared, “Back in the day, my dad was told that people are not hiring Black people for the job.” So Jordan decided to continue his dad’s path, and even did it to the best and created his own signature.

Fast forward into Jordan’s years of flourishing into the film industry field, he thought to himself: 'Why don’t I become a content creator on YouTube and then start a channel by myself?’ Then he asked his wife and all of his friends to join his “short” film. Using his skills from video production and graphic designing, he wanted to produce a TV show. The rest is history.

Key Takeaways from Jordan’s Talk

Be Extra Good at What You Do – No matter what career you pursue, be excellent at it and have your own signature. Failure Can Lead to Better Opportunities – His rejection from big tech led him to a path where he found his true passion. Hard Work and Dedication Matter – Arriving early, staying late and constantly improving helped him break into a competitive industry. Create Your Own Opportunities – His ability to pivot from graphic design to directing shows that careers are not always linear but can evolve with passion and persistence.

In Julian, you can find Jordan’s self-portrait on the left big window down from the lobby. His story is one of resilience and self-belief. He left DePauw students with a powerful message: whatever you do, do it well, be a professional and make it your signature.