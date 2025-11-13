Final Home Game: Tigers Shut Out Wooster 59-0

In their final home game of the regular season, the DePauw Tigers shut out the Wooster Fighting Scots with a final score of 59-0. The Tigers came into the game ranked No. 13, according to the AFCA coaches’ poll, amassing a 7-1 regular season record and a 5-1 NCAC conference record. Wooster came into the game with a 5-4 regular season record and a 4-3 NCAC conference record. The loss to DePauw rendered Wooster’s season anything but successful, crushing their chances at an opportunity for a bowl berth.

Before the start of the game, DePauw honored the seniors’ last regular-season home game. The seniors had accumulated an incredible 37-5 record over the previous four seasons, regaining possession of the Monon Bell with a 49-14 win over Wabash. Another win next Saturday means the seniors will have kept possession of the Bell throughout their four-year endeavor as student-athletes at DePauw.

After the Senior Day pomp and circumstance, DePauw won the coin toss for the opening quarter and elected to receive the kickoff. On the very first play of the game, starting on DePauw’s 33-yard line, Caden Whitehead ‘26 ran 66 yards through the heart of Oberlin’s defensive line for the first scoring play of the game. Turnovers became an ongoing theme for Wooster, and as soon as they got the ball back for the opening drive, the quarterback threw an interception to safety Harry Pratt ‘28 to set DePauw up on their own 30-yard line. The Tigers would eventually stall out on this drive, leaving kicker Matthew to attempt a successful 36-yard field goal, making the score of the game 10-0. On the next drive, the Tigers’ defense would force a punt and march 52 yards down the field, setting up quarterback Scotty Ballentine 25’ to pass to wide receiver Palmer Samuels ‘27 for an 11-yard touchdown pass to make the score 17-0.

At the start of the 2nd quarter, sensing their grip on the game quickly evaporating, Wooster would fail a 4th down & 5-yard conversion, letting the Tigers’ offense score yet again with Scotty Ballentine throwing a 24-yard pass to Robby Ballentine ‘26, with the score being 24-0 with 3:46 left in the second quarter. Wooster would, yet again, be forced to punt the football and allow Ballentine to pass 32 yards to Frankie Riccardi ‘27 to make the score 31-0 with 0:58 left in the second quarter. Wooster would punt for the third time within the first half, but the Tigers’ offense would stall out, with Buddy Gomez ‘26 missing a 50-yard field goal. The Tigers would score five times on every possession within the first half. Scotty Ballentine would pass for 150 yards, 3 touchdowns, and a 58.8% completion rate. In the receiving game, Robby Ballentine would account for 79 yards and a touchdown, averaging 15.8 yards per reception for 5 receptions. Caden Whitehead would rush for 98 yards and a touchdown, averaging 19.6 yards per carry with 5 attempts.

By halftime, most key starters were benched. Anthony Garzolini ‘27 would go in for Scotty Ballentine for the start of the third quarter, passing for 30 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. DePauw’s first punt would come early in the third quarter, with Gomez punting 33 yards to place Wooster’s offense in an uncomfortable position, starting at their own 7-yard line. Key plays during the second half of the game include a Carson Johnson 10-yard rushing touchdown 14:43 QTR 3, an interception by safety Holt Heldebrand ‘26 13:02 QTR 3, an interception by safety Jeremiah Miller ‘27 9:30 QTR 3, a 20 yard touchdown pass from Garzolini to receiver Tristan Foran ‘26 9:15 QTR 3, an interception by linebacker Danny McCoy ‘26 6:11 QTR 3, and an interception by Richard McIntosh ‘28 7:55 QTR 4. DePauw’s defense was nothing short of dominant, piling up five interceptions and five forced fumbles, surrendering only three rushing yards and 157 receiving yards, and keeping their opponent completely off the scoreboard.

The Tigers look forward to playing away against Wabash College next Saturday, Nov. 15th, for the annual Monon Bell Game. The Tigers have maintained the Monon Bell for the last three years, and the game is anticipated to be as evenly matched as ever.