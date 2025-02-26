Fall 2025 Housing Application Tips and Tricks 

With the deadline for housing applications for the Fall 2025 semester drawing near, The DePauw brings you information regarding the housing application and selection process. It will help you navigate through the system and maximize your chances of securing your preferred housing on campus.

Know the deadline: Deadline for Fall 2025 Housing Application and Roommate Group formation is February 28 th , 2025 at 12:00PM. Failure to follow this deadline will result in ineligibility to participate in the Housing Selection process. Know the housing choices:

As indicated on the Housing and Residence Life website, there are three different types of housing options for upperclass students:

Type Location Group size Room type Meal Plan Residence Halls Around Ubben Quad and Anderson St. No limit Single/Double Reshall 18 or Reshall 14 ($3,725) Rector Village Behind Ubben Quad Up to 8 (4 or 8 recommended) Single Recvill 12 ($3,112) UOAH Along S. Indiana St,S. Jackson St and W. Hanna St Up to 6 (4 or 6 recommended) Single UOAH 7 ($1,870) or UOAH 4 ($1,087)

Know the Application Process:

There are three different steps in the housing application process, both are done via Housing’s portal for Residence.

Step 1: Fill out the Individual Housing Application: all students must fill in this form, regardless of whether they are currently affiliated with a fraternity or sorority.

Step 2: Upon filling out your Housing application, you can begin creating your Roommate group, which allows you to form a group of students who want to live with you. After the deadline on February 28th at 12:00PM,students will no longer be able to create or modify their roommate group.

Step 3: Housing Selection: Students and Roommate Group will be assigned a particular date and time to choose their preferred housing unit. Details on the Housing Selection process will be released in early March, according to the Housing and Residence Life’s website.

Know the Selection Criteria:

Seniority is the key: This year’s housing selection order is based primarily on the seniority of the group’s members, so groups with the most rising seniors will get to choose first, then groups with a mix of senior and junior or sophomore, and then seniors without roommate groups. This process continues through junior and sophomore as well. Note your group size: While group size is no longer a determining factor in assigning date and time for housing assignments, it is noted that a group must have the matching group size (such as 4 or 6 for UOAH or 4 or 8 for Rector Village) to be able to select housing option in these two types of housing. No off-campus students: Students who plan to stay off-campus for Fall 2025 cannot participate in the housing selection process and will be removed from the roommate group. No priority for affiliated students: In case a student was allowed to live in university housing and their chapter facilities are not at capacity, their roommate groups will be placed at the end of the housing selection process after all other students have selected their housing options. This policy also applies to groups with mixed affiliated and independent students. It is crucial for affiliated students to know the housing capacity of their chapter and communicate with their roommate group.

Additional tips for successful housing selection:

Do your homework: You can go around campus and note the name and address of the living unit you prefer, which will help you save time when selecting your housing unit during the selection period. You can also sort them by your group preference, which would also help you better prepare for your group selection. Have strong internet connections when making your housing selection: Since each student/group only has five minutes before another group has access to the selecting portal, it is crucial to act fast and smoothly.

This information and tips were shared to help you have a better understanding of how the Housing Applications and Selection process works. Best of lucks!