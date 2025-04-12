Eid Celebration at DePauw

The DePauw community came together to celebrate Eid in a memorable and meaningful way this year. The festivities began with Chaand Raat, celebrated by the Muslim Student Association (MSA) on the night of March 29th at the Centre for Spiritual Life. Students enjoyed bangles, henna and pizza while the MSA’s thoughtful decorations and music created a festive atmosphere that captured the spirit of the festival.

On the morning of Eid, March 30th, a group of excited DePauw students gathered at the Union Building, dressed in vibrant attire like salwar kameez and kurtis. Together, they traveled to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, joining hundreds of Muslims from across the state for one of Indiana’s largest Eid gatherings. Inside the convention center, a warm and spiritual atmosphere filled the space as people of all backgrounds came together to offer Eid namaz, sharing a collective expression of faith and joy.

After the prayers, the group headed to brunch at Dave’s Hot Chicken, where spicy food and sweet shakes added to the lively conversation and camaraderie. “Normally, Muslims eat dishes such as Sewaiyah in brunch with their families, so this really felt special,” Rayyan Habib ‘28 reflected. The journey back to campus was filled with music and singing, and the day concluded with a festive Eid dinner.

The dinner, held at the Banquet Hall at the Inn at DePauw, was a delicious feast that included lamb and chicken kebabs, butter chicken, rasmalai, palak paneer and naan—food that reminded everyone of home. Simran Rehman, former MSA Vice President, praised the current MSA leadership: “The current MSA leadership has successfully carried forward the legacy of providing a community for Muslim Students on campus. The decorations and organization for both Chaand Raat and Eid were thoughtfully done, and I’m extremely proud of their efforts.”

Moeex Islam Malik '27, President of the Muslim Students Association, shared his gratitude for the support he received during his presidency. “This year, MSA was committed to making the experience of Ramadan special for all Muslims on campus. We hosted four community iftars, including one at President Lori White’s house. We also worked to adjust the menu at Hoover, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive—everyone loved the food. I am truly grateful for all the love and support I received as President this semester.”

Overall, the day was a beautiful reminder of faith, culture, and community, offering students a chance to connect with each other and celebrate Eid in a way that felt both meaningful and comforting, even far from home.