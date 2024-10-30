DePauw’s Annual Fall Career Fair Connects Students with Employer

DePauw’s annual career fair, hosted by the Hubbard Center, successful took place on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the UB Ballroom, providing DePauw students with a great opportunity to network with employers while exploring job and internship opportunities.

The fair featured a wide range of major companies, accommodating the needs of students from all majors. Whether attendees were interested in finance, law, environmental services, real estate, healthcare, or technology, there was something for everyone. Companies in attendance included Ascend Indiana, Backhaul Direct LLC, BMO Financial Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Enterprise Mobility, First Internet Bank, Indiana House of Representatives, Indiana Airport and many more.

Students were encouraged to prepare their resumes and dress professionally so that they can network with employers and ask questions about future career paths. Many companies were on-site to discuss both current and future job offers, and many students found this a useful way to explore different fields they may not have considered.

Melanie Esther Kanyunyuzi ‘26, a junior majoring in Computer Science and minoring in Business Analytics, shared her experience and thoughts on how to make the most of career fairs.

“Overall, the Career Fair was a positive experience,” Kanyunyuzi said. “It’s a great way to explore different career options, especially in terms of how your major, minor and personal interests can translate into various job roles. The fair also gave me a better understanding of the application process and what recruiters look for.”

For upperclassmen preparing to attend future career fairs, Kanyunyuzi emphasized approaching the event with curiosity and an open mind. “Many students assume that certain companies only offer jobs in specific fields, but in reality, most companies have roles across various departments. For example, a company like Sephora has an IT department, not just sales. So don’t limit yourself to one industry—explore everything.”

Kanyunyuzi also highlighted the importance of preparation, regardless of your class year. “Bring a polished resume, and if needed, visit the Hubbard Center for help refining it. Practice your elevator pitch and professional conversations because those few minutes with a representative are crucial for making a lasting impression.”

As an international student, she also recommended that others in similar positions research companies that support OPT/CPT or offer sponsorships. “Knowing which companies support international work is key if you plan to continue working in the U.S. after graduation.”

Her final takeaway was that “career fairs are about more than just finding a job right now. They’re an opportunity to connect with people, build a network and explore what’s possible in your field. It’s not just about landing a position—it’s about learning where you fit in the professional world.”

The Hubbard Center will be hosting more events like this throughout the year, so stay tuned and make sure to take advantage of these opportunities to connect with potential employers and expand your network.